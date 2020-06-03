COVID-19: Nigeria eyes resumption of domestic flights from June 21st

Nigeria’s aviation sector may resume domestic operations from the 21st of June this year according to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority says only five airports will be operational when the restrictions are lifted. Gbenga Olowo, President of the Aviation Roundtable joins CNBC Africa for more.
BUSA CEO on post-COVID-19 investment opportunities
Business for SA has estimated that South Africa’s GDP could drop between 8.8 per cent to 16.1 per cent in 2020, joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this and the release of the ANC economic recovery strategy Post-COVID-19 is Cas Coovadia the CEO of Business Unity SA.
FinScope 2020: Rwanda’s financial inclusion rises, banking uptake sluggish
The FinScope 2020 survey has revealed that access to formal financial services in Rwanda rose by 4 per cent to 93 per cent from 89 per cent in 2016, mainly driven by the rise in informal savings groups as well as the rise in mobile money services. However, the report highlighted low levels of formal banking due to affordability and other issues. Financial literacy expert Isaac Nkusi Zirimwabagabo joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Kenyan govt. extends $50mn bailout to Kenya Airways
From a bailout for Kenya Airways, to progress in the formation of a Kenya Development Bank to the country's confirmed new coronavirus cases surpassing the 2000 mark, Journalist Joseph Bonyo catches us up on the headlines making news in Kenya.
The critical role of marcom during & after COVID-19
For an element of business that is often considered to be secondary to the essential organs of a company; entrepreneurs and boards can easily spend anywhere from 10-40 per cent of their budget on marketing communications. But with the Covid-19 crisis causing budgets to be revised and cut across sectors, where does that leave marcom today? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Clarity Communications, Soni Kayinamura for more.
COVID-19: How can Nigeria’s digital economy be unlocked?
The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition to more digitally enabled lifestyles and ways of working globally but according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, gaps and risks implicit in the digital economy are more exposed by the Covid-19 shock. So how can Nigeria fully unlock its digital economy? Uzoma Dozie, Founder and CEO of Sparkle; a newly launched Nigerian digital platform says they are looking to remove barriers using technology and data. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nelisiwe Magubane appointed new chairperson of Strategic Fuel Fund
The Strategic Fuel Fund is the state-owned entity that manages South Africa's strategic crude oil stockpile has appointed the former director general for the Department of Energy, Nelisiwe Magubane as its new chairperson. Nelisiwe joins CNBC Africa for more on her new role amid the global oil price and output tensions.
How the COVID-19 lockdown is impacting petrol supply in SA
Petrol prices in South Africa hiked up yesterday amid most of the global economy reopening and oil supply expected to rise. However, according to concerns raised by the parliamentary portfolio committee, they may be a diesel shortage in South Africa due to the slowdown in national refinery production. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director at the SA Petroleum Industry Association.
COVID-19: NAAMSA CEO on SA’s vehicle sector outlook for 2020
One of the hardest hit industries during the Covid-19 crisis is the automotive sector, with South Africa’s new vehicle sales for the month of May plunging by 68 per cent in and 98 per cent in April. The slowdown in car manufacturing and consumer purchasing power was due to the strict Covid-19 lockdown that was implemented by the South African government at the end of March. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mike Mabasa, CEO, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa.
Insights
President Buhari to AfDB President Adesina: “I’ll stand by you”
While hosting African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina on a courtesy visit at State House on Tuesday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the country will support Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as President of the multilateral bank.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Investing for Roubini’s Greater Depression
“The lessons learned from the GFC encouraged policymakers worldwide to work furiously to get economies back into shape through a series of fierce and co-ordinated policy responses to the impacts of Covid-19. In turn, this has encouraged a consensus view amongst economists that the recovery from the crisis will be V-shaped,” writes Cannon Asset Managers CE Adrian Saville.
African Development Bank
Nigeria’s president backs embattled African Development Bank chief
Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday gave his backing to the head of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi...
