RMB’s outlook for Nigeria’s sugar industry

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria says Dangote Sugar’s recently released FY 2019 and first-quarter results show an improvement in sales. Joining CNBC Africa to breakdown these earnings is Feyisike Ilemore, Research Analyst at RMB Nigeria.
Related Content
Videos
Kigali City mayor on building an inclusive city
The population of Rwanda’s capital Kigali is projected to grow to around 4 million in 2050 from less than 2 million currently. The mayor of the city Pudence Rubingisa explains how the city can grow without leaving anyone behind.
Videos
Unlocking peer to peer employment growth
Thousands and in some countries millions of people are going to be left jobless as an effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, but could this present an opportunity to unlock peer to peer employment growth? Josh Adler, Executive Director at Anzisha Prize joined CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: ILO’s latest analysis of impact on the labour market
According to a recent report by the International Labour Organization, the Covid-19 pandemic is inflicting a triple shock on young people. Not only is the pandemic destroying their employment, but it is also disrupting their education and training and placing major obstacles in the way of those seeking to enter the labour market. Jealous Chirove, ILO’s Employment Specialist for East Africa, for more on this.
Videos
COVID-19: Betting on SA Inc stocks
More localisation, less globalisation – that’s what many are saying will be outcome of the Covid-19 pandemic following severe disruptions to global supply chains. This backdrop is expected to reverse the weak market fundamentals many South African focused companies have faced and could make some a good buy in the long term. That’s according to Wealth Management Group Oasis. Adam Ebrahim, Oasis Chief Investment Officer joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Market Wrap: Telcos & Nigeria’s capital markets
9mobile’s newly appointed Substantive CEO, Alan Sinfield, says the goal is to build on the company’s strong foundation. But what opportunities does Nigeria's capital market present for telcos should they want to tap the markets? Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst, Rotimi Fakayejo joins CNBC Africa more....
Videos
RMB’s outlook for Nigeria’s sugar industry
Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria says Dangote Sugar’s recently released FY 2019 and first-quarter results show an improvement in sales. Joining CNBC Africa to breakdown these earnings is Feyisike Ilemore, Research Analyst at RMB Nigeria.
Videos
Kigali City mayor on building an inclusive city
The population of Rwanda’s capital Kigali is projected to grow to around 4 million in 2050 from less than 2 million currently. The mayor of the city Pudence Rubingisa explains how the city can grow without leaving anyone behind.
Videos
Unlocking peer to peer employment growth
Thousands and in some countries millions of people are going to be left jobless as an effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, but could this present an opportunity to unlock peer to peer employment growth? Josh Adler, Executive Director at Anzisha Prize joined CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Brandcom
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Trending Now
Videos
How COVID-19 is impacting Rwanda’s real estate sector
As the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue being felt world over, real estate companies are being impacted in different ways depending on region and asset class. CNBC Africa spoke to Paul Rwigamba, Director of project and property management at Century Real Estate, to understand the impact of the global pandemic on the real estate sector in Rwanda.
Videos
Nigeria further eases COVID-19 restrictions
Starting today, Nigeria has further relaxed restrictions on places of worship even as confirmed Covid-19 cases reach 10,578, Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa more.
Videos
9mobile’s new CEO shares plans for growth
The Board of Directors of 9mobile have announced the appointment of Alan Sinfield as the substantive Chief Executive Officer of the company. He joins CNBC Africa to discuss his plans for the company going forward.
Videos
Ghana taps technology for seamless customs procedures
As Ghana moves to adopt seamless procedures on the import and export of goods through an electronic customs management system. Yofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -