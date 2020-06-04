COVID-19: Adventis on why it’s time to increase Africa exposure

Despite the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, now could be the best time for global investors underweight exposure to Africa to raise their stakes on the continent, says investment management firm, Adventis. The firm argues that the prospects for investment returns in Africa remain high. Joseph Rohm, MD and Fund Manager at Adventis joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Videos
SA govt. to challenge court ruling on constitutionality of lock-down regulations
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government will challenge a court ruling that found lock-down level 3 and 4 regulations unconstitutional.
Videos
COVID-19: Where does the wedding industry go from here?
The months between May and August, and again in December, are often referred to in Rwanda as “Wedding Season”; a time when tens if not hundreds of couples take advantage of the good weather and visiting family members to have their wedding ceremonies. CNBC Africa spoke to Co-Founder of Tamiim Beauty, Ivan Mugemanyi for more.
Videos
Understanding Nigeria’s debt strategy
Following the approval of President Buhari’s $5.5 billion loan request by Nigerian lawmakers, Steve Osho, Managing Director of Comercio Partners Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's debt strategy as the country braces up to the COVID-19 shock.
Videos
Breaking down Nigeria’s licensing round for marginal oilfields
Nigeria has launched its first licensing round for marginal oilfields in nearly 20 years, according to the Department of Petroleum Resources. The bid process from announcement to the execution of relevant agreements is expected to last about 6 months. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and Partner at A02 law joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
International News
How The Stimulus Programs Failed Americans: Joseph Stiglitz
CNBC -
Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz says U.S. government stimulus programs have failed to help the most vulnerable workers and companies during the coronavirus pandemic. He discusses longer-term challenges facing the U.S. economy and educat
Videos
COVID-19: Adventis on why it’s time to increase Africa exposure
Despite the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, now could be the best time for global investors underweight exposure to Africa to raise their stakes on the continent, says investment management firm, Adventis. The firm argues that the prospects for investment returns in Africa remain high. Joseph Rohm, MD and Fund Manager at Adventis joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
SA govt. to challenge court ruling on constitutionality of lock-down regulations
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government will challenge a court ruling that found lock-down level 3 and 4 regulations unconstitutional.
Videos
COVID-19: Where does the wedding industry go from here?
The months between May and August, and again in December, are often referred to in Rwanda as “Wedding Season”; a time when tens if not hundreds of couples take advantage of the good weather and visiting family members to have their wedding ceremonies. CNBC Africa spoke to Co-Founder of Tamiim Beauty, Ivan Mugemanyi for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Brandcom
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Op-Ed: COVID-19 is likely to lead to a vast increase in youth unemployment in Africa, this is how business can mitigate the damage…
Why business has a greater role to play in mitigating conflict with COVID-19
Coronavirus
Op-Ed: Tourism sector in Mauritius devastated by COVID-19
“Travel bans and containment measures around the world are having a devastating effect on the tourism sector in Mauritius, which was already experiencing sluggish growth in 2019,” writes economist, Shani Smit.
article
COMMENT: Nic Wolpe on George Floyd – Why can’t we banish bigotry like we banished apartheid?
One is left stunned and bewildered that the leader, supposedly of the free world, only interest and concern is for the police to turn on its people, when what is needed and required, is leadership, compassion, understanding, empathy and solidarity at a time of multiple distress, pain and anguish.
Videos
Oceana CEO on H1 results & how the company is responding to COVID-19
The tide facing Oceana’s first half profits remained constant, with the fishing group recording flat headline earnings per share of 249.8 cents. The strong showing from its African operations was offset by lower fish oil sales and profit from US based Daybrooke. The closure of the Chinese market for live lobster following the Covid-19 outbreak also weighed on results. Oceana CEO, Imraan Soomra joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -