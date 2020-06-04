COVID-19: Where does the wedding industry go from here?

The months between May and August, and again in December, are often referred to in Rwanda as “Wedding Season”; a time when tens if not hundreds of couples take advantage of the good weather and visiting family members to have their wedding ceremonies. CNBC Africa spoke to Co-Founder of Tamiim Beauty, Ivan Mugemanyi for more.
Related Content
Videos
Breaking down Nigeria’s licensing round for marginal oilfields
Nigeria has launched its first licensing round for marginal oilfields in nearly 20 years, according to the Department of Petroleum Resources. The bid process from announcement to the execution of relevant agreements is expected to last about 6 months. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and Partner at A02 law joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Zedcrest Capital CEO on COVID-19, debt sustainability & Nigeria’s economic future
Nigeria’s National Assembly has approved the $5.5 billion external loan request of the executive arm of government to fund the country's budget deficit. While addressing the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the lawmakers raised the oil price benchmark to $28 per barrel from the $25. Dayo Amzat, Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Transcorp CEO on adapting to the post -COVID economy
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continue to surge with the latest update indicating that over 11,000 cases have been confirmed so far. As businesses explore ways to sustain their operations amid the outbreak, Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO of Transcorp joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the conglomerate is adapting to the post COVID economy.
CEO Interviews
How e-commerce is transforming SA’s liquor industry amid COVID-19 lock-down
South African’s were able to quench their thirst from Monday, after the 2 month alcohol ban was lifted under level 3 lock-down regulations. Liquor stores across the country opened their doors to eager customers who are able to buy alcohol in stores and online in the limited days of Monday to Thursday. Jonah Naidoo, Co-Owner of the Boutique liquor store Dry Dock joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Understanding Nigeria’s debt strategy
Following the approval of President Buhari’s $5.5 billion loan request by Nigerian lawmakers, Steve Osho, Managing Director of Comercio Partners Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's debt strategy as the country braces up to the COVID-19 shock.
Videos
Breaking down Nigeria’s licensing round for marginal oilfields
Nigeria has launched its first licensing round for marginal oilfields in nearly 20 years, according to the Department of Petroleum Resources. The bid process from announcement to the execution of relevant agreements is expected to last about 6 months. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and Partner at A02 law joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How Pan African countries are responding to COVID-19
Covid-19 has caused havoc across the continent, the question is how much of it and what are African nations doing about it. We have a man who works with 33 countries in Africa and he can tell us just that, Junior Ngulube, Vice Chairman of Sanlam Pan Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
Zedcrest Capital CEO on COVID-19, debt sustainability & Nigeria’s economic future
Nigeria’s National Assembly has approved the $5.5 billion external loan request of the executive arm of government to fund the country's budget deficit. While addressing the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the lawmakers raised the oil price benchmark to $28 per barrel from the $25. Dayo Amzat, Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Brandcom
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Op-Ed: Tourism sector in Mauritius devastated by COVID-19
“Travel bans and containment measures around the world are having a devastating effect on the tourism sector in Mauritius, which was already experiencing sluggish growth in 2019,” writes economist, Shani Smit.
article
COMMENT: Nic Wolpe on George Floyd – Why can’t we banish bigotry like we banished apartheid?
One is left stunned and bewildered that the leader, supposedly of the free world, only interest and concern is for the police to turn on its people, when what is needed and required, is leadership, compassion, understanding, empathy and solidarity at a time of multiple distress, pain and anguish.
Videos
SA govt. to challenge court ruling on constitutionality of lock-down regulations
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government will challenge a court ruling that found lock-down level 3 and 4 regulations unconstitutional.
Videos
COVID-19: Where does the wedding industry go from here?
The months between May and August, and again in December, are often referred to in Rwanda as “Wedding Season”; a time when tens if not hundreds of couples take advantage of the good weather and visiting family members to have their wedding ceremonies. CNBC Africa spoke to Co-Founder of Tamiim Beauty, Ivan Mugemanyi for more.
- Advertisement -