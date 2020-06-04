How COVID-19 is impacting education outcomes in the Commonwealth

The Commonwealth of Learning was created by the Commonwealth Heads of Government in 1987 to promote the development and sharing of open learning and distance education knowledge, resources and technologies. As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, we find out what this means for the future of education. Asha Kanwar, President & CEO, Commonwealth of Learning joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this discussion….
