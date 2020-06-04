How Pan African countries are responding to COVID-19

Covid-19 has caused havoc across the continent, the question is how much of it and what are African nations doing about it. We have a man who works with 33 countries in Africa and he can tell us just that, Junior Ngulube, Vice Chairman of Sanlam Pan Africa joins CNBC Africa for more….
CEO Interviews
How e-commerce is transforming SA’s liquor industry amid COVID-19 lock-down
South African’s were able to quench their thirst from Monday, after the 2 month alcohol ban was lifted under level 3 lock-down regulations. Liquor stores across the country opened their doors to eager customers who are able to buy alcohol in stores and online in the limited days of Monday to Thursday. Jonah Naidoo, Co-Owner of the Boutique liquor store Dry Dock joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Nokanda becomes first locally made App to rank #1 on Google Play Store Rwanda
This week, Made in Rwanda cashless payment app, Nokanda, a product of software company, Hexacomb; rose to the number one spot on Google Play Store’s, “Top Free” category in Rwanda. The ranking, which often belongs to social media giants such as, WhatsApp and Facebook reflects a change in priorities for mobile users in the country. CNBC Africa spoke to Ernest Kayinamura, founder and CEO of the company for more.
Coronavirus
Jack Ma Foundation on how the COVID-19 crisis is driving innovation in Africa
As soon as the first cases of COVID-19 were announced on the continent, The Jack Ma Foundation was one of the first responders in providing PPE aid support to all African countries. Jean Pau a Senior Advisor for International Programs at Jack Ma Foundation spoke to CNBC Africa's Armold Kwizera on the philanthropic decisions of the foundation.
Insights
President Buhari to AfDB President Adesina: “I’ll stand by you”
While hosting African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina on a courtesy visit at State House on Tuesday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the country will support Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as President of the multilateral bank.
Coronavirus
In conversation with Ethiopia’s first female president
In this CNBC Africa Special, Forbes Africa Editor Renuka Methil, speaks to a leader who made history as the first female president of Ethiopia, one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. President Sahle-Work Zewde is currently the only serving female head of state in Africa and in October, will complete two years in office....
CEO Interviews
Coronavirus
Is there space for specialty items in post-Covid-19 Rwanda?
The Kigali Farmers and Artistans Market is a monthly event which brings over 250 independent vendors together to create a shopping opportunity for items such as handmade art, clothing and accessories; juices, natural cosmetics, artisanal food items, and fresh produce. By now the event should not only have expanded to Mombasa, but this month would've been their 3 year anniversary. Now with over 2 months out of commission, what have they done to survive? And will there be a market for what they offer when they return? Kigali Farmers and Artistans Market Founder, Florence Mwashimba joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Brandcom
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Videos
How Pan African countries are responding to COVID-19
Videos
Zedcrest Capital CEO on COVID-19, debt sustainability & Nigeria’s economic future
Nigeria’s National Assembly has approved the $5.5 billion external loan request of the executive arm of government to fund the country's budget deficit. While addressing the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the lawmakers raised the oil price benchmark to $28 per barrel from the $25. Dayo Amzat, Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Against All Odds
Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP06 hosts Udo Okonjo
Udo Okonjo is an international lawyer and real estate entrepreneur who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Fine and Country West Africa, a global real estate brand, specializing in providing a premium service through exceptional marketing. But to get to the top of the chaotic luxury real estate market in West Africa, Okonjo had to not only be exceptional at what she does but also overcome insurmountable challenges against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Videos
Transcorp CEO on adapting to the post -COVID economy
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continue to surge with the latest update indicating that over 11,000 cases have been confirmed so far. As businesses explore ways to sustain their operations amid the outbreak, Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO of Transcorp joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the conglomerate is adapting to the post COVID economy.
