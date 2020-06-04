This week, Made in Rwanda cashless payment app, Nokanda, a product of software company, Hexacomb; rose to the number one spot on Google Play Store’s, “Top Free” category in Rwanda. The ranking, which often belongs to social media giants such as, WhatsApp and Facebook reflects a change in priorities for mobile users in the country. CNBC Africa spoke to Ernest Kayinamura, founder and CEO of the company for more.
Nokanda becomes first locally made App to rank #1 on Google Play Store Rwanda
Cannon Asset Managers CEO on how to position your portfolio for a depression
In 2006, little known economics professor Nouriel Roubini warned that the US housing market was at risk of collapsing. Fast forward two years and it did, triggering the global financial crisis. Roubini, now known is Dr Doom is forecasting another economic depression, contradicting the consensus view the recovery from Covid-19 will be V-shaped. Dr Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Covid-19 is driving demand for internet services
With students working from home, companies across industries forced to move online and video conferencing services being more utilized now than ever; broadband, WiFi and mobile data capacity seems to be getting tested like never before. So can internet service providers stand up to the test? Robert Nkeramugaba, Senior Network Operations Manager, BSC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Uganda moves to phased reopening amid rising of COVID-19 cases
In Uganda, according to president Yoweri Museveni, the country will go ahead with its plan to re-open the country despite recording more than 150 Covid-19 cases in three days. Moreover, European Union gives Uganda about $198 million to fund coronavirus response. CNBC Africa spoke to Qatahar Raymond Mujuni, a journalist for more.
COVID-19 lock-down: Rwanda permits taxi-moto operations & inter- provincial travel
This morning it was announced that taxi motos are now permitted to accept passengers again after over two months of being off the road due to the dangers around the spread of Covid-19. This is good news not only for many of the 45,000 taxi-motorists in the country that depend on the income, but also for the thousands of citizens that they transport daily. CNBC Africa spoke to analyst, Moses Gahigi for more.
When a barrel of oil was cheaper than your coffee | CNBC International
Demand for oil has fallen to unprecedented levels, resulting in oil prices turning negative for the first time in history. From the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia to the pandemic, CNBC’s Nessa Anwar explores what this might mean for the commodity in the long-term. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
COVID-19: Reopening aviation in South Africa
South Africa’s aviation sector partially reopened from Covid-19 lock-down’s this week, with the resumption of domestic business travel being allowed to take off. To understand what steps have been taken to maximise passenger safety at the country’s airports we speak with Refentse Shinners, Group Executive of Corporate affairs at the Airports Company of South Africa.
What It’s Like To Be A Professional Amazon Reviewer
Sean Cannell makes tens of thousands of dollars a month as a professional Amazon reviewer. As part of the Amazon Affiliate program, Cannell reviews camera gear on his Think Media YouTube channel and makes a cut of every sale those reviews generates o
Rebuilding South Africa’s construction sector
The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with South Africa’s slowing economy has created a double setback for the construction industry. That’s according to financial services group Old Mutual. Last month construction firms, Group Five and Esor, both in business rescue announced that they would be delisting from the JSE. Today, WBHO warned annual profits would plunge 150 per cent, reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 lock-downs. Ian Woodley, Analyst: Old Mutual Equities and Arthur Karas, Portfolio Manager: Old Mutual Investment Group Macro Solutions join CNBC Africa for more.
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Is there space for specialty items in post-Covid-19 Rwanda?
The Kigali Farmers and Artistans Market is a monthly event which brings over 250 independent vendors together to create a shopping opportunity for items such as handmade art, clothing and accessories; juices, natural cosmetics, artisanal food items, and fresh produce. By now the event should not only have expanded to Mombasa, but this month would've been their 3 year anniversary. Now with over 2 months out of commission, what have they done to survive? And will there be a market for what they offer when they return? Kigali Farmers and Artistans Market Founder, Florence Mwashimba joins CNBC Africa for more.
Jack Ma Foundation on how the COVID-19 crisis is driving innovation in Africa
As soon as the first cases of COVID-19 were announced on the continent, The Jack Ma Foundation was one of the first responders in providing PPE aid support to all African countries. Jean Pau a Senior Advisor for International Programs at Jack Ma Foundation spoke to CNBC Africa's Armold Kwizera on the philanthropic decisions of the foundation.
How COVID-19 is impacting education outcomes in the Commonwealth
The Commonwealth of Learning was created by the Commonwealth Heads of Government in 1987 to promote the development and sharing of open learning and distance education knowledge, resources and technologies. As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, we find out what this means for the future of education. Asha Kanwar, President & CEO, Commonwealth of Learning joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this discussion....
