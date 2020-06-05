20200605_PerMagnusNysveen

Related Content
COVID-19: Where does the wedding industry go from here?
The months between May and August, and again in December, are often referred to in Rwanda as “Wedding Season”; a time when tens if not hundreds of couples take advantage of the good weather and visiting family members to have their wedding ceremonies. CNBC Africa spoke to Co-Founder of Tamiim Beauty, Ivan Mugemanyi for more.
Understanding Nigeria’s debt strategy
Following the approval of President Buhari’s $5.5 billion loan request by Nigerian lawmakers, Steve Osho, Managing Director of Comercio Partners Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's debt strategy as the country braces up to the COVID-19 shock.
Breaking down Nigeria’s licensing round for marginal oilfields
Nigeria has launched its first licensing round for marginal oilfields in nearly 20 years, according to the Department of Petroleum Resources. The bid process from announcement to the execution of relevant agreements is expected to last about 6 months. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and Partner at A02 law joins CNBC Africa for more.
Zedcrest Capital CEO on COVID-19, debt sustainability & Nigeria’s economic future
Nigeria’s National Assembly has approved the $5.5 billion external loan request of the executive arm of government to fund the country's budget deficit. While addressing the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the lawmakers raised the oil price benchmark to $28 per barrel from the $25. Dayo Amzat, Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Pan African countries are responding to COVID-19
Covid-19 has caused havoc across the continent, the question is how much of it and what are African nations doing about it. We have a man who works with 33 countries in Africa and he can tell us just that, Junior Ngulube, Vice Chairman of Sanlam Pan Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Hackers target the newly unemployed: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil LeBeau details the beginning of a comeback for airline companies as more flights are added to the summer schedule. And CNBC's Josh Lipton brea
Op-Ed: COVID-19 is likely to lead to a vast increase in youth unemployment in Africa, this is how business can mitigate the damage…
Why business has a greater role to play in mitigating conflict with COVID-19
Op-Ed: Tourism sector in Mauritius devastated by COVID-19
“Travel bans and containment measures around the world are having a devastating effect on the tourism sector in Mauritius, which was already experiencing sluggish growth in 2019,” writes economist, Shani Smit.
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
African Development Bank board stands by embattled President Adesina
The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) board on Thursday said it stood by an internal investigation that had cleared its president of improper conduct, but it would carry out an independent review of the report in the interest of due process.
COVID-19: Could businesses leverage behavioural economics to bounce back?
Most experts believe that behavioural change will be key in a post-COVID-19 recovery for businesses. But where has this worked before and how certain are we it's the direction to take? CNBC Africa spoke to Rahab Kariuki, Director at Busara Center for Economics for more.
Building Africa’s Prosperity EP1: How can the continent fill the infrastructure gap?
In the second episode of Building Africa's Prosperity, the spotlight falls on the big part infrastructure plays in the future of Africa and its prosperity. There is no doubt a huge infrastructure gap in Africa. COIVD-19 is likely to make it worse - a lot worse. What can be done at a time when the continent is looking to gear up for the African Continental Free Trade Area?...
