Building Africa’s Prosperity EP1: How can the continent fill the infrastructure gap?

In the second episode of Building Africa’s Prosperity, the spotlight falls on the big part infrastructure plays in the future of Africa and its prosperity. There is no doubt a huge infrastructure gap in Africa. COIVD-19 is likely to make it worse – a lot worse. What can be done at a time when the continent is looking to gear up for the African Continental Free Trade Area?…
Coronavirus – Kenya: Govt reports 124 news cases of COVID-19 Nairobi, Thursday June 4, 2020
Download logoThe Government has reported 124 new cases of coronavirus from 2,640 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,340. So fat the Government has tested a total number of 87, 698 samples, the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe disclosed today when he announced the results of the tests. The positive cases include, 119 Kenyans, two Somalis, two Tanzanians and one Eritrean National. Out of the 124 cases 100 are males and&
Coronavirus – Kenya: Governments disburses Ksh 5 billion grant to counties Nairobi, Thursday June 4, 2020
Download logoThe Government has disbursed a conditional grant of Kshs. 5 billion to all the 47 counties aimed at bolstering the level of readiness in the health facilities. While making the announcement today Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe advised the counties to prioritize their needs in accordance with the funds provided. He emphasized that “It is upon the County Governments to utilize these funds to safeguard the lives of the people and noted t
Coronavirus: Africa CDC and Mastercard Foundation partner to deliver one million test kits, deploy 10,000 community health workers for COVID-19 response
Download logoAfrica Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Mastercard Foundation are partnering to respond to COVID-19. Through its COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program, Mastercard Foundation is committing US$40 million to Africa CDC’s Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT). These funds will be used to purchase one million test kits, and to train and deploy 10,000 community healthcare workers and 80 surveillance rapid responders to support contact
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Op-Ed: Tourism sector in Mauritius devastated by COVID-19
“Travel bans and containment measures around the world are having a devastating effect on the tourism sector in Mauritius, which was already experiencing sluggish growth in 2019,” writes economist, Shani Smit.
article
COMMENT: Nic Wolpe on George Floyd – Why can’t we banish bigotry like we banished apartheid?
One is left stunned and bewildered that the leader, supposedly of the free world, only interest and concern is for the police to turn on its people, when what is needed and required, is leadership, compassion, understanding, empathy and solidarity at a time of multiple distress, pain and anguish.
Oceana CEO on H1 results & how the company is responding to COVID-19
The tide facing Oceana’s first half profits remained constant, with the fishing group recording flat headline earnings per share of 249.8 cents. The strong showing from its African operations was offset by lower fish oil sales and profit from US based Daybrooke. The closure of the Chinese market for live lobster following the Covid-19 outbreak also weighed on results. Oceana CEO, Imraan Soomra joins CNBC Africa for more.
How The Stimulus Programs Failed Americans: Joseph Stiglitz
CNBC -
Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz says U.S. government stimulus programs have failed to help the most vulnerable workers and companies during the coronavirus pandemic. He discusses longer-term challenges facing the U.S. economy and educat
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Building Africa’s Prosperity EP1: How can the continent fill the infrastructure gap?
In the second episode of Building Africa's Prosperity, the spotlight falls on the big part infrastructure plays in the future of Africa and its prosperity. There is no doubt a huge infrastructure gap in Africa. COIVD-19 is likely to make it worse - a lot worse. What can be done at a time when the continent is looking to gear up for the African Continental Free Trade Area?...
How Pan African countries are responding to COVID-19
Covid-19 has caused havoc across the continent, the question is how much of it and what are African nations doing about it. We have a man who works with 33 countries in Africa and he can tell us just that, Junior Ngulube, Vice Chairman of Sanlam Pan Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Hackers target the newly unemployed: CNBC After Hours
CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil LeBeau details the beginning of a comeback for airline companies as more flights are added to the summer schedule. And CNBC's Josh Lipton brea
Op-Ed: COVID-19 is likely to lead to a vast increase in youth unemployment in Africa, this is how business can mitigate the damage…
Why business has a greater role to play in mitigating conflict with COVID-19
