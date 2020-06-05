COVID-19: Could businesses leverage behavioural economics to bounce back?

Most experts believe that behavioural change will be key in a post-COVID-19 recovery for businesses. But where has this worked before and how certain are we it’s the direction to take? CNBC Africa spoke to Rahab Kariuki, Director at Busara Center for Economics for more.

