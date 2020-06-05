COVID-19: Rwanda opens most sectors of the economy

In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes joins CNBC Africa for more….
The social and economic toll of COVID-19 on Nigerian households
The National Bureau of Statistics says the experience of economic shocks in the few months after the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria has far exceeded the shocks experienced between 2017 and 2019. In its COVID-19 monitoring report released today, the bureau noted that the most widely reported shock experienced by households was an increase in prices of major food items. Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies will meet on Saturday to discuss extending record oil production cuts and to approve a new approach that aims to force laggards to comply better with the existing curbs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 5 June 2020
3,177 samples tested in the past 24 hours. 90,875 samples tested so far. 134 new positive cases today. 2,474 Total confirmed cases. 51 new recoveries today. 643 Total discharged and recovered. 1 fatality today. 79 Total fatalities.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Niger – Assisted Voluntary Return for Stranded Malians; Over 1,600 Remain in Transit Centers
Yesterday (4/06), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) assisted 179 Malian nationals stranded in Niger with their voluntary return to Mali, thanks to the European Union’s financial support. The migrants had been waiting at IOM’s transit centres in Niamey and Agadez for almost three months due to the border closures decreed by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The charter was the first movement by air, facilitated thanks to
Coronavirus
Op-Ed: Supporting the ICT sector in Africa as a cure for the economic crisis
“We need to think, and fast, about how we can help our African partner in the race against time as it faces the predicted economic disaster in the wake of the global covid-19 pandemic,” writes Franc Bogovic and Engin Eroglu.
Coronavirus
Op-Ed: Supporting the ICT sector in Africa as a cure for the economic crisis
“We need to think, and fast, about how we can help our African partner in the race against time as it faces the predicted economic disaster in the wake of the global covid-19 pandemic,” writes Franc Bogovic and Engin Eroglu.
African Development Bank
African Development Bank board stands by embattled President Adesina
Reuters -
The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) board on Thursday said it stood by an internal investigation that had cleared its president of improper conduct, but it would carry out an independent review of the report in the interest of due process.
Unpacking Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy
With over 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Nigeria has continued with plans to ease its COVID-19 restrictions. The latest being the move to lift the restrictions in interstate travel as well as domestic Air travel from the 21st of this month. Kyari Bukar, Former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy in amid rising cases.
NAICOM extends insurance recapitalisation deadline to September 2021
Nigeria's insurance regulator NAICOM has extended the deadline for the recapitalisation of insurance companies to September 2021. The recapitalisation process has also been segmented into two phases. Tajudeen Ibrahim, vice-President and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Rwanda opens most sectors of the economy
AfDB Governors back ethics committee agrees to authorise independent review
The Bureau of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank has agreed to authorize an independent review of the report of the Ethics Committee of the boards of directors. The Bureau notes that it stands by the ethics committee's work as it was performed in accordance with the applicable rule under its resolutions. Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman of Thelo DB joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria removes fuel price cap
Nigeria’s Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, giving marketers the freedom to fix the price of the commodity and sell above the price stipulated by the body.
The social and economic toll of COVID-19 on Nigerian households
