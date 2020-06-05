How SA businesses are dealing with financial stress of COVID-19

The National Bureau of Statistics says the experience of economic shocks in the few months after the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria has far exceeded the shocks experienced between 2017 and 2019. In its COVID-19 monitoring report released today, the bureau noted that the most widely reported shock experienced by households was an increase in prices of major food items. Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies will meet on Saturday to discuss extending record oil production cuts and to approve a new approach that aims to force laggards to comply better with the existing curbs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.