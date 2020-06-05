Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management….
Related Content
Videos
Markets rebound on U.S. job numbers
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management....
APO
African Energy Chamber Calls for Extension and Compliance with Production Cuts Ahead of Next OPEC Meetings
Download logoAs OPEC prepares to host the 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference next week, the African Energy Chamber (http://EnergyChamber.org/) is calling on African producers to extend production cuts and remain compliant with their obligations. The historic deal reached by OPEC and OPEC+ last April, which took effect a month ago, is slowly starting to take effect. Along with gradual reopening of global economies, production
Videos
COVID-19: Rwanda opens most sectors of the economy
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes joins CNBC Africa for more....
APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 response in Isingiro District, Uganda
The Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, State Minister of Health, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja and Yonas Tegegn WOLDEMARIAM led teams from Ministry of Health - Uganda and WHO Uganda to assess the COVID-19 response in Isingiro District. The visit was guided by Hon. Stephen Kangwagye, MP Bukanga county, Isingiro.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
COVID-19: Rwanda opens most sectors of the economy
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
AfDB Governors back ethics committee agrees to authorise independent review
The Bureau of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank has agreed to authorize an independent review of the report of the Ethics Committee of the boards of directors. The Bureau notes that it stands by the ethics committee's work as it was performed in accordance with the applicable rule under its resolutions. Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman of Thelo DB joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Nigeria removes fuel price cap
Nigeria’s Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, giving marketers the freedom to fix the price of the commodity and sell above the price stipulated by the body.
Videos
The social and economic toll of COVID-19 on Nigerian households
The National Bureau of Statistics says the experience of economic shocks in the few months after the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria has far exceeded the shocks experienced between 2017 and 2019. In its COVID-19 monitoring report released today, the bureau noted that the most widely reported shock experienced by households was an increase in prices of major food items. Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies will meet on Saturday to discuss extending record oil production cuts and to approve a new approach that aims to force laggards to comply better with the existing curbs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Op-Ed: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization
Investing in digitization will deliver huge dividends to Africa.
Videos
How SA businesses are dealing with financial stress of COVID-19
Most South African companies expect profits to be hit by coronavirus and the carnage the virus will bring to the economy. The degree of stress to the balance sheet however will depend on the overall industry, liquidity and management risk. Joining CNBC Africa to dissect which bottom lines will be most infected by Covid-19 is Phibion Makuwerere, Analyst at Intellidex.
Videos
Stonebwoy lends his voice in the fight against COVID-19 & racism
This week the world was united in the fight against two pandemics – the coronavirus and racism. The latter was triggered by the recent death of George Floyd, the latest victim of police brutality in the US, which triggered mass protests against discrimination. One of the individuals that took a stand against both pandemics is internationally acclaimed Ghanian musician Stonebwoy. He put on a show, from his home, to shine the light on Covid-19 and racism, raising money to support homeless youth in Ghana.
Videos
Markets rebound on U.S. job numbers
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management....
- Advertisement -