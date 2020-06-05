Nigeria removes fuel price cap

Nigeria’s Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, giving marketers the freedom to fix the price of the commodity and sell above the price stipulated by the body.
BlackRock on Covid-19 markets & economic damage
Global investment management group BlackRock believes that the best market cure for the impact of Covid-19 is inclusive and coordinated fiscal and monetary policy response. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this and their 2020 investment themes is Karim Chedid, Investment Strategist at BlackRock.
AfrAsia Bank CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on Mauritian economy
Mauritius has been praised for its efforts in curing the spread of Covid-19 in the country, but is not immune to the economic havoc that the pandemic has brought the global economy. The country held its national budget speech yesterday and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this and the business opportunities that will arise Post-Covid-19 is Sanjiv Bhasin, CEO of AfrAsia Bank.
AxiCorp’s outlook for global oil markets
Brent crude prices have risen by 14 per cent this week and continued to rise in morning trade, eagerly waiting for the expected OPEC+ meeting that will take place tomorrow. The meeting will see the world’s major oil producers discuss extended production cuts. Stephen Innes, Global Chief Markets Strategist at AxiCorp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rosette Muhoza on the environmental opportunity created by COVID-19
Despite the effects of COVID-19, the environment has been one of the few things that benefited from the pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to Rosette Muhoza, Co-founder of My Green Home Rwanda to talk about how this pandemic has affected their company and how to sustain a clean environment.
African Development Bank
African Development Bank board stands by embattled President Adesina
Reuters -
The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) board on Thursday said it stood by an internal investigation that had cleared its president of improper conduct, but it would carry out an independent review of the report in the interest of due process.
Unpacking Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy
With over 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Nigeria has continued with plans to ease its COVID-19 restrictions. The latest being the move to lift the restrictions in interstate travel as well as domestic Air travel from the 21st of this month. Kyari Bukar, Former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy in amid rising cases.
NAICOM extends insurance recapitalisation deadline to September 2021
Nigeria's insurance regulator NAICOM has extended the deadline for the recapitalisation of insurance companies to September 2021. The recapitalisation process has also been segmented into two phases. Tajudeen Ibrahim, vice-President and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
AfDB Governors back ethics committee agrees to authorise independent review
The Bureau of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank has agreed to authorize an independent review of the report of the Ethics Committee of the boards of directors. The Bureau notes that it stands by the ethics committee's work as it was performed in accordance with the applicable rule under its resolutions. Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman of Thelo DB joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria removes fuel price cap
The social and economic toll of COVID-19 on Nigerian households
The National Bureau of Statistics says the experience of economic shocks in the few months after the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria has far exceeded the shocks experienced between 2017 and 2019. In its COVID-19 monitoring report released today, the bureau noted that the most widely reported shock experienced by households was an increase in prices of major food items. Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies will meet on Saturday to discuss extending record oil production cuts and to approve a new approach that aims to force laggards to comply better with the existing curbs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Op-Ed: Supporting the ICT sector in Africa as a cure for the economic crisis
“We need to think, and fast, about how we can help our African partner in the race against time as it faces the predicted economic disaster in the wake of the global covid-19 pandemic,” writes Franc Bogovic and Engin Eroglu.
