Bua Cement recorded a 26.2 per cent increase in its Profit After-tax to the tune of 19.8 billion naira. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investment joins CNBC Africa for more….
Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for Mpumalanga Province, South Africa
Provincial visit to Mpumalanga, ahead of the upcoming Presidential visit. The Province has been very impressive so far, clamping down on cluster outbreaks in supermarkets and managing incoming and outgoing foreign travellers.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Bua Cement Q1’20 profit after-tax rose 26.2%
Coronavirus – Zambia: Weekly Status Update 8th June 2020
Reporting period: 2nd-8th June, 2020 111 new confirmed cases; 3 deaths; 76 recoveries Tests in the last 7 days: 8,806 (37,448 cumulative) Cumulative cases: 1200 Total recoveries: 988 Total deaths: 10 Active cases: 202Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Africa: “Team Europe” global response to COVID-19 – Council welcomes the mobilisation of almost €36 billion and approves conclusions
Download logoThe Council approved conclusions on the "Team Europe" package that is part of the EU's global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its conclusions the Council expresses its deep concern about the global spread of the COVID‑19 pandemic, which continues to claim lives worldwide and have far-reaching social and economic effects. The Council stresses the urgency of protecting the lives and livelihoods of all peo
COVID 19: How can Nigeria’s ports thrive within a pandemic?
As analysts across Africa talk home-grown solutions to support economies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO and Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello joins CNBC Africa to explore exports, regulations and revenue generation through Nigeria’s Ports as an economic buffer within a pandemic.
Nigeria pledges commitment to OPEC+ output cuts
Uganda’s monetary policy committee is expected to cut interest rates by 50 basis points later today, while inflation in Tanzania is likely to show further easing in May. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 lock-down: SA tourism calls for faster reopening
South Africa’s Tourism Business Council wants international inbound tourism to the country to be opened up faster. This follows the reopening of business travel this month under level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO, Tourism Business Council of South Africa.
NSE’s Geoffrey Odundo on the economic impact of COVID-19
Since March, there has been a decline in trade at East Africa’s biggest bourse but could this be a sign for deeper financial troubles for the region’s biggest economy? Nairobi Securities Exchange, CEO Geoffrey Odundo joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
How to ensure food security in Nigeria amid the COVID-19 crisis
Olam Nigeria says it plans to produce a total of 240,000 metric tons of rice in the new farming season. Olam's announcement comes amidst a farming season disrupted by Covid-19.
Bua Cement Q1’20 profit after-tax rose 26.2%
COVID-19: Africa CDC tweaks strategy to ramp up testing
The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a new continental strategy to ramp up testing to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The man leading this strategy, Dr John Nkengasong Director of the Africa CDC, joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the specifics of this strategy and how Africa is bracing up to the Covid-19 shock.
Tilewa Adebajo on oil & 100-days of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Since Nigeria confirmed its first COVID-19 case a little over 100 days ago, the country has rolled out monetary and fiscal measures as well as locked-down some of its major cities and most affected states, all in a bid to curtail the spread of the pandemic. With about 8,173 active coronavirus cases in Nigeria, Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to recap Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy and assess their impact so far....
