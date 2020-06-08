COVID-19: Africa CDC tweaks strategy to ramp up testing

Since Nigeria confirmed its first COVID-19 case a little over 100 days ago, the country has rolled out monetary and fiscal measures as well as locked-down some of its major cities and most affected states, all in a bid to curtail the spread of the pandemic. With about 8,173 active coronavirus cases in Nigeria, Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to recap Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy and assess their impact so far....