COVID-19 lock-down: SA tourism calls for faster reopening

South Africa’s Tourism Business Council wants international inbound tourism to the country to be opened up faster. This follows the reopening of business travel this month under level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO, Tourism Business Council of South Africa.

