COVID-19: When should we expect aviation to bounce back?

The aviation industry has been one of the most affected sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic but how soon should we expect it to bounce back? Derek Nseko, Managing Director at iFly Aviation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Videos
Stonebwoy lends his voice in the fight against COVID-19 & racism
This week the world was united in the fight against two pandemics – the coronavirus and racism. The latter was triggered by the recent death of George Floyd, the latest victim of police brutality in the US, which triggered mass protests against discrimination. One of the individuals that took a stand against both pandemics is internationally acclaimed Ghanian musician Stonebwoy. He put on a show, from his home, to shine the light on Covid-19 and racism, raising money to support homeless youth in Ghana.
Videos
AfDB Governors back ethics committee agrees to authorise independent review
The Bureau of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank has agreed to authorize an independent review of the report of the Ethics Committee of the boards of directors. The Bureau notes that it stands by the ethics committee's work as it was performed in accordance with the applicable rule under its resolutions. Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman of Thelo DB joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Nigeria removes fuel price cap
Nigeria’s Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, giving marketers the freedom to fix the price of the commodity and sell above the price stipulated by the body.
Videos
The social and economic toll of COVID-19 on Nigerian households
The National Bureau of Statistics says the experience of economic shocks in the few months after the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria has far exceeded the shocks experienced between 2017 and 2019. In its COVID-19 monitoring report released today, the bureau noted that the most widely reported shock experienced by households was an increase in prices of major food items. Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies will meet on Saturday to discuss extending record oil production cuts and to approve a new approach that aims to force laggards to comply better with the existing curbs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Debates
OPINION: “You don’t have to look rich when you know you aren’t” Why Nigerians should save.
My colleague Wale sees me return to the office from the site late one afternoon and then says to everyone, "Hey, Paul...
Insights
Why 95-year-old struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was “happy and proud” about a life sentence.
“We felt happy and proud that although the propaganda outside from the government that we were murderers, terrorists and rapists, people now knew we were none of these things and people knew what we were fighting for. That feeling that they know we are not thieves, that we are fighting for freedom, that is what kept us going."
International News
Why The Stock Market Is Up With 42MM Americans Out Of Work
CNBC -
Stocks have soared despite high unemployment and social unrest. The economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic has deepened the divide between Wall Street and Main Street. While the U.S. economy is showing signs of life as businesses reopen
Coronavirus
Op-Ed: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization
Investing in digitization will deliver huge dividends to Africa.
Partner Content
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Trending Now
Videos
NSE’s Geoffrey Odundo on the economic impact of COVID-19
Since March, there has been a decline in trade at East Africa’s biggest bourse but could this be a sign for deeper financial troubles for the region’s biggest economy? Nairobi Securities Exchange, CEO Geoffrey Odundo joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
Videos
COVID-19: Do employees need reskilling for the new workplace?
With many countries starting to open up after a month of lock-downs and partial lock-downs, some companies have resorted to employees working from home but with this new skills are needed. Talent Match CEO, Allen Kendunga joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: When should we expect aviation to bounce back?
The aviation industry has been one of the most affected sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic but how soon should we expect it to bounce back? Derek Nseko, Managing Director at iFly Aviation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Economy
THE WEEKEND READ : Where did our golden world cup wonder go?
It is a shame that, a decade on, a deadlier striker than Tshabalala – COVID who wears number 19 – is causing as much disappointment as the goal that cancelled out his stunning effort against Mexico on that sunny winter’s afternoon.
- Advertisement -