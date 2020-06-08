Finding value in SA’s markets

Despite the recovery in share prices globally and in South Africa following the sharp sell-off in March, it is evident that significant downside risk remains due to muted consumer demand, distressed companies, and consensus of a global recession amidst no clear timeline for a return to normality. Market risks are also evidenced by necessary and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus interventions domestically and globally. This is the word from Benedict Mongalo, Chief Investment Officer at Independent Fund Manager, Novare Investments who joins CNBC Africa for more.