How to ensure food security in Nigeria amid the COVID-19 crisis

Olam Nigeria says it plans to produce a total of 240,000 metric tons of rice in the new farming season. Olam’s announcement comes amidst a farming season disrupted by Covid-19.
NSE’s Geoffrey Odundo on the economic impact of COVID-19
Since March, there has been a decline in trade at East Africa’s biggest bourse but could this be a sign for deeper financial troubles for the region’s biggest economy? Nairobi Securities Exchange, CEO Geoffrey Odundo joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
COVID-19: Do employees need reskilling for the new workplace?
With many countries starting to open up after a month of lock-downs and partial lock-downs, some companies have resorted to employees working from home but with this new skills are needed. Talent Match CEO, Allen Kendunga joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: When should we expect aviation to bounce back?
The aviation industry has been one of the most affected sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic but how soon should we expect it to bounce back? Derek Nseko, Managing Director at iFly Aviation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Op-Ed: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization
Investing in digitization will deliver huge dividends to Africa.
COVID 19: How can Nigeria’s ports thrive within a pandemic?
As analysts across Africa talk home-grown solutions to support economies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO and Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello joins CNBC Africa to explore exports, regulations and revenue generation through Nigeria’s Ports as an economic buffer within a pandemic.
Nigeria pledges commitment to OPEC+ output cuts
Uganda’s monetary policy committee is expected to cut interest rates by 50 basis points later today, while inflation in Tanzania is likely to show further easing in May. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 lock-down: SA tourism calls for faster reopening
South Africa’s Tourism Business Council wants international inbound tourism to the country to be opened up faster. This follows the reopening of business travel this month under level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO, Tourism Business Council of South Africa.
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
How to ensure food security in Nigeria amid the COVID-19 crisis
Bua Cement Q1’20 profit after-tax rose 26.2%
Bua Cement recorded a 26.2 per cent increase in its Profit After-tax to the tune of 19.8 billion naira. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investment joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Africa CDC tweaks strategy to ramp up testing
The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a new continental strategy to ramp up testing to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The man leading this strategy, Dr John Nkengasong Director of the Africa CDC, joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the specifics of this strategy and how Africa is bracing up to the Covid-19 shock.
Tilewa Adebajo on oil & 100-days of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Since Nigeria confirmed its first COVID-19 case a little over 100 days ago, the country has rolled out monetary and fiscal measures as well as locked-down some of its major cities and most affected states, all in a bid to curtail the spread of the pandemic. With about 8,173 active coronavirus cases in Nigeria, Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to recap Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy and assess their impact so far....
