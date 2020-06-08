Tilewa Adebajo on oil & 100-days of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Since Nigeria confirmed its first COVID-19 case a little over 100 days ago, the country has rolled out monetary and fiscal measures as well as locked-down some of its major cities and most affected states, all in a bid to curtail the spread of the pandemic. With about 8,173 active coronavirus cases in Nigeria, Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to recap Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy and assess their impact so far….
Coronavirus – Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Team assists Kaduna State Ministry of Health for COVID-19 surveillance
The NCDC Team is supporting Kaduna State Ministry of Health to strengthen COVID-19 surveillance across LGAs in the state. Activities include analysis of case transmission, active case search, contact tracing/monitoring & increasing sample collection. Community case definition: https://bit.ly/3cKOwcYDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
OPEC’s decision to extend Production Cuts is a Positive Step for African Energy Players
Over the weekend, the 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting concluded on a series of decisions which will help maintain a still fragile market stability, and which should be supported. Held via videoconference on Saturday, June 6th, the Ministerial Meeting reconfirmed the existing arrangements under the April agreement and extended the production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day by another month, until July 30th 2020. The deal was initially due to expire on June 30th. In addition,
COVID 19: How can Nigeria’s ports thrive within a pandemic?
As analysts across Africa talk home-grown solutions to support economies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO and Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello joins CNBC Africa to explore exports, regulations and revenue generation through Nigeria’s Ports as an economic buffer within a pandemic.
Coronavirus – Egypt: Ministry of International Cooperation (MOIC), European Union (EU), European Investment Bank (EIB) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA)...
Download logoEGP 111m will be invested in five governorates under phase two; EGP 113m are being invested in six governorates under phase one The Ministry of International Cooperation (MOIC), the European Union (EU), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) have launched the second phase of the community development program with a total financing of EGP 111 million. In the framework of the second phase, MSMEDA signed Framework
COVID-19 lock-down: SA tourism calls for faster reopening
South Africa’s Tourism Business Council wants international inbound tourism to the country to be opened up faster. This follows the reopening of business travel this month under level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO, Tourism Business Council of South Africa.
NSE’s Geoffrey Odundo on the economic impact of COVID-19
Since March, there has been a decline in trade at East Africa’s biggest bourse but could this be a sign for deeper financial troubles for the region’s biggest economy? Nairobi Securities Exchange, CEO Geoffrey Odundo joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
COVID-19: Do employees need reskilling for the new workplace?
With many countries starting to open up after a month of lock-downs and partial lock-downs, some companies have resorted to employees working from home but with this new skills are needed. Talent Match CEO, Allen Kendunga joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: When should we expect aviation to bounce back?
The aviation industry has been one of the most affected sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic but how soon should we expect it to bounce back? Derek Nseko, Managing Director at iFly Aviation joins CNBC Africa for more.
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
COVID-19: Africa CDC tweaks strategy to ramp up testing
The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a new continental strategy to ramp up testing to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The man leading this strategy, Dr John Nkengasong Director of the Africa CDC, joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the specifics of this strategy and how Africa is bracing up to the Covid-19 shock.
Tilewa Adebajo on oil & 100-days of COVID-19 in Nigeria
COVID 19: How can Nigeria’s ports thrive within a pandemic?
Nigeria pledges commitment to OPEC+ output cuts
Uganda’s monetary policy committee is expected to cut interest rates by 50 basis points later today, while inflation in Tanzania is likely to show further easing in May. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
