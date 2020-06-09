Group Five shareholders take business rescue practitioners to court

A group of 48 Group Five shareholders are taking the construction company’s business rescue practitioners to court. Sam Rosseau, Director at SWVG Inc Attorneys joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Lindiwe Zulu outlines SA’s plans to help the vulnerable during COVID-19 crisis
To mitigate Covid-19’s impact on the poorest in South Africa, government increased the amount it pays in social grants. It also introduced a , a special Covid-19 relief grant of R350 a month for those currently unemployed who do not receive any other form of social grant. Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
COVID-19: Rwanda looks to tech solutions to revive its tourism industry
The COVID-19 pandemic saw Rwanda lose about $10 million in tourism receipts between March and April this year. Now, the country is looking for tech and innovative business solutions that could help tourism and hospitality sectors recover from the crisis. Frank Gisha Mugisha, Director of Rwanda Tourism Chamber joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange CEO speaks on the impact of COVID-19
In Tanzania, the Dar Es Salam Stock Exchange recorded zero tradings last week. The bourse which is has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic traded only government securities valued at $7.2 million by the end of last week.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Rwanda receives over $57.000 from EU
The Europe Union and ministry of finance and economic planning have signed a grant agreement worth about $58.000 to support social protection in response to Covid-19. Nicola Bellomo, Ambassador of Europe Union in Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News
Why Coronavirus May Change How Big Tech Works
CNBC -
Tech offices, from Apple’s 2.8 million square-foot “spaceship” campus, to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters complete with a botanical garden, have always pushed the envelope of office space. But coronavirus may make this type of work environ
Coronavirus
CEO Interviews
CEO Interviews
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Coronavirus
This is how badly COVID-19 has ravaged Sub-Saharan Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic activity collapsed in the first half of this year. This is by how much...
Videos
CEO Interviews
ARCH’s Africa renewable power fund shines $3mn on Sun Exchange
British based private equity firm ARCH Emerging Market Partners has invested $3 million in Sun Exchange. This brings total investments in Sun Exchange, a Cape Town based renewable energy start-up that allows people to buy individual cells on solar projects and earn rental income in cryptocurrency, to $4 million. Abe Cambridge, CEO & Founder of Sun Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews
Pandemic deals heavy blow to SSA economies
The World Bank expects emerging markets and developing economies to shrink by 2.5 per cent this year, their first decline in six years, due to the impacts of Covid-19. Furthermore, per capita incomes are also expected to contract and tip millions of people into extreme poverty this year. Rudi Steinbach, Senior Economist, World Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
