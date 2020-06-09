Mastercard Foundation commits $40mn to Africa’s fight against COVID-19

Last week Sudan sent a letter to the UN Security Council asking them to discourage Ethiopia from filling their Renaissance Dam reservoir before coming to an agreement with the country and Egypt. This letter comes after the back and forth between Ethiopia and Egypt on the way forward for this almost $5 billion project. So how much are these disagreements costing? And what could the bill rack up to if it’s not sorted out soon? CNBC Africa spoke to Political Economic Analyst, Mikael Arage for more.