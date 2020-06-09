Webber Wentzel on how Africa’s banking sector is responding to COVID-19

Khurshid Fazel, Partner at Webber Wentzel and Head of the Financial Services Sector joins CNBC Africa to unpack the role of investment banking during the Covid-19 outbreak and the impact that the outbreak has on the financial services sector in key African economies.
Mastercard Foundation commits $40mn to Africa’s fight against COVID-19
The Mastercard Foundation has committed $40 million to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as it seeks to contribute to the COVID-19 fight. Peter Materu, Chief Program Officer, Mastercard Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Assessing the economic & political impact of Ethiopia’s GERD dam
Last week Sudan sent a letter to the UN Security Council asking them to discourage Ethiopia from filling their Renaissance Dam reservoir before coming to an agreement with the country and Egypt. This letter comes after the back and forth between Ethiopia and Egypt on the way forward for this almost $5 billion project. So how much are these disagreements costing? And what could the bill rack up to if it’s not sorted out soon? CNBC Africa spoke to Political Economic Analyst, Mikael Arage for more.
This fund is helping Rwanda’s private sector survive COVID-19
The National Bank of Rwanda recently issued a directive governing the operationalization of the Covid-19 Economic Recovery Fund to support businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. How can the private sector best utilize this fund to ensure they not only survive but thrive amid the pandemic? Robert Bapfakurera, Chairman of Rwanda’ Private Sector Federation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Finding value in SA’s markets
Despite the recovery in share prices globally and in South Africa following the sharp sell-off in March, it is evident that significant downside risk remains due to muted consumer demand, distressed companies, and consensus of a global recession amidst no clear timeline for a return to normality. Market risks are also evidenced by necessary and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus interventions domestically and globally. This is the word from Benedict Mongalo, Chief Investment Officer at Independent Fund Manager, Novare Investments who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Webber Wentzel on how Africa’s banking sector is responding to COVID-19
COVID-19: Angola begins partial reopening of economy
Angola lifted its Covid-19 state of emergency last week and has reopened businesses at 50 per cent capacity, as the economy faces the economic fallout from the global pandemic. The Angolan government has injected around 200 billion kwanzas into the economy, mostly through quantitative easing and Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.
This initiative looks to help Rwandan entrepreneurs navigate COVID-19 headwinds
A number of projects in Rwanda have received grants from Corona Action Rwanda, an initiative that supports entrepreneurial projects that can mitigate the health or socio-economic impact of COVID-19. Cynthia Ndeti, Entrepreneurship Program Manager at Jasiri joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda Energy Group CEO: How COVID-19 is impacts Rwanda’s electrification targets
Rwanda Parliament approved an International Development Association (IDA) credit worth €91,4 million to finance Rwanda’s energy sector supplemental development policy financing. In the country, government's statistics indicate that electricity access rose to 54 per cent countrywide (39 per cent on-grid, 15 per cent off-grid). CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni spoke with Ron Weiss, CEO of Rwanda Energy Group for more.
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Administrators propose sales plan for SA retailer Edcon, see potential job cuts
Administrators in charge of South Africa’s Edcon have proposed a sales process that may lead to job redundancies in “significant numbers”, after the retailer filed for a form of bankruptcy protection in April.
COVID-19: Nigerian doctors threaten to down tools on June 15th
Doctors in Nigeria have threatened to go on an indefinite nationwide strike from the 15th of June over working conditions and salary arrears. With over 12,801 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor the CEO of EpiAfric joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this could impact the progress made in containing this pandemic.
Rallying rand leads African currency resurgence
KEY POINTS The global spread of the coronavirus pandemic sent investors flocking to the greenback in March and...
Nigerian traders expect N90.94bn maturities this week
Traders say they expect the 90 billion naira maturities this week to spur demand in Nigeria’s Treasury Bills market while bond investors will continue to monitor the market in anticipation of a bond auction. Joining CNBC Africa for more on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market is Chioma Udo, Forex Trader at GT Bank....
