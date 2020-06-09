What OPEC+ meeting means for prices in the near term

Oil producer club and its allies failed to agree on moving its planned June 9th and 10th meeting to today despite the recommendation by Algeria; which holds the rotating presidency of the group. But what will this meeting mean for oil prices in the near term? Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa more….
Coronavirus: African Destinations Meet to Plan Growth and Sustainable Future for Tourism
Download logoRecovery and resilience were the central themes as the members of the World Tourism Organization’s Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) met for the 63rd time today. Reflecting the extraordinary circumstances, the meeting was held virtually, bringing together Ministers of Tourism from across the region with representatives of the African Union, the West African Monetary Union and from the private sector, to plot a united course towards a stronger and better touri
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 could prove “disastrous” for impoverished Zimbabwe, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) study finds
The COVID-19 pandemic and global knock-on effects could sink or stall Zimbabwe’s ambitious reform agenda as well as efforts to revive its flagging economy, with “disastrous” consequences for the landlocked East African country’s poor and vulnerable people, according to a new UNDP impact assessment. Zimbabwe’s economy shrank by some 6.5 percent in 2019, and the World Bank projects a further contraction of 5 to 10 percent in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. T
Webber Wentzel on how Africa’s banking sector is responding to COVID-19
Khurshid Fazel, Partner at Webber Wentzel and Head of the Financial Services Sector joins CNBC Africa to unpack the role of investment banking during the Covid-19 outbreak and the impact that the outbreak has on the financial services sector in key African economies.
COVID-19: Angola begins partial reopening of economy
Angola lifted its Covid-19 state of emergency last week and has reopened businesses at 50 per cent capacity, as the economy faces the economic fallout from the global pandemic. The Angolan government has injected around 200 billion kwanzas into the economy, mostly through quantitative easing and Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.
This initiative looks to help Rwandan entrepreneurs navigate COVID-19 headwinds
A number of projects in Rwanda have received grants from Corona Action Rwanda, an initiative that supports entrepreneurial projects that can mitigate the health or socio-economic impact of COVID-19. Cynthia Ndeti, Entrepreneurship Program Manager at Jasiri joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda Energy Group CEO: How COVID-19 is impacts Rwanda’s electrification targets
Rwanda Parliament approved an International Development Association (IDA) credit worth €91,4 million to finance Rwanda’s energy sector supplemental development policy financing. In the country, government's statistics indicate that electricity access rose to 54 per cent countrywide (39 per cent on-grid, 15 per cent off-grid). CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni spoke with Ron Weiss, CEO of Rwanda Energy Group for more.
What OPEC+ meeting means for prices in the near term
Mastercard Foundation commits $40mn to Africa’s fight against COVID-19
The Mastercard Foundation has committed $40 million to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as it seeks to contribute to the COVID-19 fight. Peter Materu, Chief Program Officer, Mastercard Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more.
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
