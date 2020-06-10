Absa CEO on navigating COVID-19 headwinds & SA’s economic outlook

CNBC Africa with Absa CEO Daniel Mminele on the back of the group’s completion of a three year separation of the biggest shareholder of the company Barclays. He spoke about the group lending and economic recovery outlook amid the Covid-19 pandemic….
Partner Content
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Financial
ArcelorMittal South Africa fined R3.64 million over hydrogen sulfide emissions
Reuters -
ArcelorMittal South Africa will pay a fine of 3.64 million rand ($219,658) relating to charges of exceeding hydrogen sulfide minimum emissions standards at its coke plant in 2016, it said on Wednesday.
