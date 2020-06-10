Analysing markets ahead of Nigeria’s Wednesday PMA

Traders at Nigeria’s money market say depending on the outcome of today’s Primary Market Auction where naira was on offer, activities in the secondary market may remain lukewarm with rates broadly stable as demand is expected to remain weak. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more….
APO
Coronavirus – Mauritius: British High Commission launches Covid-19 Fund
The British High Commission is inviting proposals for projects dealing with the impact of covid-19 in Mauritius. Proposals should provide a clear link to covid-19 and focus on the following priority areas: i) Economic recovery and response, including around climate, health and business; ii) Support to vulnerable groups within Mauritius and Rodrigues; iii) Impact on green and sustainable policies and/or activities.
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: 2127 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa
COVID-19 Update: A total of 25011 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 2127 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: 61 in the Western Cape, 11 in the Eastern Cape and 10 from Gauteng.
APO
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 10th June 2020
New cases: 170 Active cases: 2068 Severe cases: 33 New recovered: 22 Total recovered: 401 New deaths: 3 Total deaths: 35 Total cases: 2506
APO
Facebook launches Messenger Kids across Sub-Saharan Africa: Giving Parents supervision over their Children’s online activity
Today, Facebook is rolling out Messenger Kids, a video chat and messaging app that helps children connect with friends and family in a fun, parent-controlled space. Available to download from the Apple App and Google Play Stores, Messenger Kids has been designed for children between the ages of 6 to 12 years, with the app including two new features aimed at helping kids connect with their friends and family.
Absa CEO on navigating COVID-19 headwinds & SA’s economic outlook
CNBC Africa with Absa CEO Daniel Mminele on the back of the group’s completion of a three year separation of the biggest shareholder of the company Barclays. He spoke about the group lending and economic recovery outlook amid the Covid-19 pandemic....
Financial
ArcelorMittal South Africa fined R3.64 million over hydrogen sulfide emissions
Reuters -
ArcelorMittal South Africa will pay a fine of 3.64 million rand ($219,658) relating to charges of exceeding hydrogen sulfide minimum emissions standards at its coke plant in 2016, it said on Wednesday.
Videos
COVID-19: How the pandemic threatens global peace
Global peace is on the brink of collapse in the wake of the civil unrest protests in America, as well as the risk of Covid-19 potentially threatening socio-economic developments in countries and creating humanitarian crisis and unrest amongst citizens. This is according to the 2020 Global Peace Index and joining CNBC Africa for more is Serge Stroobants, Director for the Europe & MENA Region from the Institute for Economics & Peace.
Videos
COVID-19: Business Confidence slumps to new low in Q2
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index has fallen to a record low of 5 points in the second quarter due to the unprecedented damage from Covid-19. This is lowest level in business confidence since the survey started in 1975. Joining CNBC Africa to breakdown the figures is Siobhan Redford, Economist at RMB.
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES "VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS"
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Analysing markets ahead of Nigeria’s Wednesday PMA
Videos
How OPEC’s extended supply cut impacts Nigerian oil producers
The World Bank says it expects Nigeria’s oil sector to shrink by 10.6 per cent this year. This comes as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari says Nigeria has brought down its oil production to 1.412 million barrels per day in compliance with the supply cut agreed on by oil producer club, OPEC and its allies. Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of DegeConek joins CNBC Africa more.
Videos
World Bank: SSA economy to contract 2.8% in 2020
Latest World Bank data shows that economic activity in Sub-Sahara Africa is on course to contract by 2.8 per cent this year, the deepest ever on record.
Videos
DRC faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola & measles
The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo officially declared the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country on the first of June this year. This means that the DRC is now fighting to curtail the spread of three major health outbreaks – the Ebola Virus Disease, Measles and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously. Niniola Williams, Managing Director of Drasa Health Trust joins CNBC Africa more.
