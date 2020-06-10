Burundi’s president Pierre Nkurunziza passes on aged 55

Kenya is facing the worst desert locust invasion in 70 years that has affected the already vulnerable northern region of the country. In May, the World Bank Board of Directors approved a $43 million International Development Assistance credit for Kenya as part of a larger regional Emergency Locust Response Project to respond to the threat posed by the desert locust outbreak and to strengthen Kenya’s system for preparedness. Nick Kwolek, Founder of KwolCo joins CNBC Africa for more.