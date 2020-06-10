MultiChoice FY profits jumps, add 900K new subscribers

Africa’s largest pay TV operator added 900,000 new subscribers in the 2020 financial year. Multi-choice said annual profit jumped 39 per cent, helped by reduced losses in its rest of Africa portfolio and strong cost containment. Calvo Mawela, CEO, MultiChocie Group.
COVID-19: How the pandemic threatens global peace
Global peace is on the brink of collapse in the wake of the civil unrest protests in America, as well as the risk of Covid-19 potentially threatening socio-economic developments in countries and creating humanitarian crisis and unrest amongst citizens. This is according to the 2020 Global Peace Index and joining CNBC Africa for more is Serge Stroobants, Director for the Europe & MENA Region from the Institute for Economics & Peace.
COVID-19: Business Confidence slumps to new low in Q2
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index has fallen to a record low of 5 points in the second quarter due to the unprecedented damage from Covid-19. This is lowest level in business confidence since the survey started in 1975. Joining CNBC Africa to breakdown the figures is Siobhan Redford, Economist at RMB.
Second wave of locusts threatens food security in East Africa
Kenya is facing the worst desert locust invasion in 70 years that has affected the already vulnerable northern region of the country. In May, the World Bank Board of Directors approved a $43 million International Development Assistance credit for Kenya as part of a larger regional Emergency Locust Response Project to respond to the threat posed by the desert locust outbreak and to strengthen Kenya’s system for preparedness. Nick Kwolek, Founder of KwolCo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Burundi’s president Pierre Nkurunziza passes on aged 55
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, the government says. He was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, his condition improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, officials say. Burundi Political and Economic Analyst, Jean Claude Nkundwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
How OPEC’s extended supply cut impacts Nigerian oil producers
The World Bank says it expects Nigeria’s oil sector to shrink by 10.6 per cent this year. This comes as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari says Nigeria has brought down its oil production to 1.412 million barrels per day in compliance with the supply cut agreed on by oil producer club, OPEC and its allies. Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of DegeConek joins CNBC Africa more.
World Bank: SSA economy to contract 2.8% in 2020
Latest World Bank data shows that economic activity in Sub-Sahara Africa is on course to contract by 2.8 per cent this year, the deepest ever on record.
DRC faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola & measles
The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo officially declared the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country on the first of June this year. This means that the DRC is now fighting to curtail the spread of three major health outbreaks – the Ebola Virus Disease, Measles and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously. Niniola Williams, Managing Director of Drasa Health Trust joins CNBC Africa more.
Absa CEO on navigating COVID-19 headwinds & SA’s economic outlook
CNBC Africa with Absa CEO Daniel Mminele on the back of the group’s completion of a three year separation of the biggest shareholder of the company Barclays. He spoke about the group lending and economic recovery outlook amid the Covid-19 pandemic....
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Opinion
COMMENT: Youth Day 2020 – The link between the Young Turks of Soweto and George Floyd.
"Years later he told, with horror, how he saw police tossing the dead bodies of schoolchildren in a pile in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed at least 176 lives. Rarely was more blood spilt and innocence lost in Africa in a single clash with authority."
MultiChoice FY profits jumps, add 900K new subscribers
Analysing markets ahead of Nigeria’s Wednesday PMA
Traders at Nigeria’s money market say depending on the outcome of today’s Primary Market Auction where naira was on offer, activities in the secondary market may remain lukewarm with rates broadly stable as demand is expected to remain weak. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Kenya Tax Authorities turn heat on e-commerce for revenue collection
Global online firms generating cash in Kenya’s cyberspace will start paying taxes in the next six months if Parliament enacts the Finance Bill, 2020 into law. The proposed law has not defined the threshold of what constitutes the amount of tax payable under digital services but stipulates that payment made under the new tax shall be due at the time of the transfer for the service to the providers. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
