COVID-19 lock-down: Assessing fuel trends in Rwanda as the country re-opens

As of 2020, many countries around the world have seen a decline in fuel prices. Here in Rwanda, the lack of demand during the Covid-19 lock-down saw petroleum importers faced with a surplus of product, and storage facilities filled to capacity; now that the lock-downs have been lifted, how has that reflected on the local market today? CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Rwanda, Sarah Doukoure for more.
Kenya non-performing loans hit 13-year high due to COVID-19
The ratio of non-performing loans in Kenya have hit a 13-year high due to the shocks caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Central Bank data indicate that bad loans increased to 13.1 per cent, the highest since 2007 when they stood at 14.1 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics for more.
This partnership is helping raise funds to tackle COVID-19 in Africa
African business and finance experts have partnered with Save the Children, a UK based non-profit organisation, to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Africa. The alliance plans to raise funds to address the economic challenges raised by the pandemic. Dawda Jawara, Founder of the Africa Pandemic Response Alliance joins CNBC Africa for more.
MultiChoice FY profits jumps, add 900K new subscribers
Africa’s largest pay TV operator added 900,000 new subscribers in the 2020 financial year. Multi-choice said annual profit jumped 39 per cent, helped by reduced losses in its rest of Africa portfolio and strong cost containment. Calvo Mawela, CEO, MultiChocie Group.
Kenya Tax Authorities turn heat on e-commerce for revenue collection
Global online firms generating cash in Kenya’s cyberspace will start paying taxes in the next six months if Parliament enacts the Finance Bill, 2020 into law. The proposed law has not defined the threshold of what constitutes the amount of tax payable under digital services but stipulates that payment made under the new tax shall be due at the time of the transfer for the service to the providers. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
AfDB’s Ebrima Faal on how the bank is responding to COVID-19 in Nigeria
As Nigeria continues the grapple with the COVID-19 shock, Africa’s largest economy has received a new boost of $288.5 million from the African Development bank to help reduce the impact of the pandemic on people and businesses. This comes as the bank recently concluded its country strategy paper for Nigeria for the next four years. Ebrima Faal, Senior Director of the Nigeria Country Department, of the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share more details on the bank’s plan and strategy for Nigeria....
Uber cash launched in SA
From disrupting the transport market, Uber is now looking to disrupt financial services with the launch of Uber Cash in South Africa. Alon Lits, Director of Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa.
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
How to secure SME funding from non-traditional lenders
Amid the global economic crisis that is currently underway, many businesses face the threat of securing funding to sustain their businesses. The most vulnerable businesses in South Africa are the small and medium enterprises and joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean for bank lenders and non-traditional lenders is Gary Palmer, CEO of Paragon Lending Solutions.
How Rwanda’s construction sector will bounce back post-COVID-19
Rwanda’s economy grew by 9.5 per cent in 2019 and construction was one of the main contributors. In a conversation with Christian Benimana, Senior Principal and Managing Director, MASS, the sector will need collective efforts to be able to bounce back post COVID-19.
COVID-19 lock-down: Assessing fuel trends in Rwanda as the country re-opens
South Sudan set to resume oil production in block 5A
Last year, petroleum minister Awow Daniel Chuang of South Sudan announced that the country will resume the oil production in Block 5A and add more than 15,000 barrels to the current daily crude output of 178,000 barrels. The country sets to start oil production by the end of this year. South Sudan has made progress on Interstate highway after signing an agreement with Shandong Hi-Speed Group last year to build a 392-kilometer highway that will run northwards from the capital city Juba. Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok, joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
