Financial Derivatives on the outlook for Nigerian insurers

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

As Nigerian insurers race towards the extended 2021 insurance recapitalisation deadline, Ebunoluwa Babarinde, Manager, Treasury and Financial Institutions at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some earnings from the industry.

