Independent candidates can now contest elections

Ghana’s headline inflation rose to 11.3 per cent in May, straying further away from the country’s inflation target band of 8.0 per cent plus or minus two. This comes as the World Bank says that Ghana’s economic growth is expected to slow down to 1.5 per cent this year as agriculture commodity exporters like Ghana have suffered from collapse in export demand as well as disruptions to supply chains. Courage Kingsley Martey, Senior Economist at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa for more.