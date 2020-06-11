Kenya announces $30bn national budget

Kenya’s Budget 2020/21 estimates reveal that the cost of debt financing will exceed development expenditure even as Kenya’s high public debt takes center-stage in her new fiscal year. Economic Analyst Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa for more.
How to secure SME funding from non-traditional lenders
Amid the global economic crisis that is currently underway, many businesses face the threat of securing funding to sustain their businesses. The most vulnerable businesses in South Africa are the small and medium enterprises and joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean for bank lenders and non-traditional lenders is Gary Palmer, CEO of Paragon Lending Solutions.
How Rwanda’s construction sector will bounce back post-COVID-19
Rwanda’s economy grew by 9.5 per cent in 2019 and construction was one of the main contributors. In a conversation with Christian Benimana, Senior Principal and Managing Director, MASS, the sector will need collective efforts to be able to bounce back post COVID-19.
COVID-19 lock-down: Assessing fuel trends in Rwanda as the country re-opens
As of 2020, many countries around the world have seen a decline in fuel prices. Here in Rwanda, the lack of demand during the Covid-19 lock-down saw petroleum importers faced with a surplus of product, and storage facilities filled to capacity; now that the lock-downs have been lifted, how has that reflected on the local market today? CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Rwanda, Sarah Doukoure for more.
South Sudan set to resume oil production in block 5A
Last year, petroleum minister Awow Daniel Chuang of South Sudan announced that the country will resume the oil production in Block 5A and add more than 15,000 barrels to the current daily crude output of 178,000 barrels. The country sets to start oil production by the end of this year. South Sudan has made progress on Interstate highway after signing an agreement with Shandong Hi-Speed Group last year to build a 392-kilometer highway that will run northwards from the capital city Juba. Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok, joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
MTN Nigeria completes N100bn debut commercial paper issuance
MTN Nigeria has completed its debut 100 billion Naira Series one and two commercial paper issuance which was 400 per cent subscribed by investors. Modupe Kadri, Chief Financial Officer of MTN Nigeria joins me to share more details on the issuance.
Financial Derivatives on the outlook for Nigerian insurers
As Nigerian insurers race towards the extended 2021 insurance recapitalisation deadline, Ebunoluwa Babarinde, Manager, Treasury and Financial Institutions at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some earnings from the industry.
Tanzania: Unpacking finmin Mpango’s 2020/21 budget
The government of Tanzania plans to spend about $15.14 billion in the 2020/2021 financial year that starts on July 1 according to the Minister for Finance and Planning Philip Mpango. Business Analyst Sammy Awami joins CNBC Africa for more....
Sanlam Investments CEO on SA’s recovery from COVID-19
It’s the big question as the South African economy struggles through COVID-19. How many jobs will be left when the economy finally reopens? Predictions say thousands of companies will go into liquidation and as many as half of the country's jobs will be lost. What can be done? Well Sanlam has just launched a new find to try to keep some of the country's jobs. Sanlam Investments CEO, Nersan Naidoo joins CNBC Africa for more....
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Op Ed: East African finance ministers to present budgets for new fiscal year
Finance ministers of East Africa are expected to table their respective budgets in coming days for the new financial year that begins on July 1.
Kenya announces $30bn national budget
Facebook holds on as TikTok invades Social Media in SA
South Africa’s largest annual study of social media trends has revealed that Facebook remains the social platform of choice for marketing – but TikTok is rising fast among both brands and consumers.
Reviewing Uganda’s 2020/21 budget
Uganda's minister for finance and economic planning has this evening released the country's 2020/21 fiscal year budget that despite earlier projections has seen an increase in spending. Economy and Policy Analyst, Ramathan Ggobi joins CNBC Africa for more....
