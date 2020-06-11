Nigeria’s senate to consider revised N10.8tn budget

The Nigerian Senate will consider the country’s 10.8 trillion Naira amended budget today. This comes as the National Bureau of Statistics stated that the declines in imports and exports dragged Nigeria’s merchandise trade in the first quarter of the year, even as imports surpassed exports. The country’s total trade declined by 17.94 per cent compared to the value recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more….
COVID-19 lock-down: Assessing fuel trends in Rwanda as the country re-opens
As of 2020, many countries around the world have seen a decline in fuel prices. Here in Rwanda, the lack of demand during the Covid-19 lock-down saw petroleum importers faced with a surplus of product, and storage facilities filled to capacity; now that the lock-downs have been lifted, how has that reflected on the local market today? CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Rwanda, Sarah Doukoure for more.
South Sudan set to resume oil production in block 5A
Last year, petroleum minister Awow Daniel Chuang of South Sudan announced that the country will resume the oil production in Block 5A and add more than 15,000 barrels to the current daily crude output of 178,000 barrels. The country sets to start oil production by the end of this year. South Sudan has made progress on Interstate highway after signing an agreement with Shandong Hi-Speed Group last year to build a 392-kilometer highway that will run northwards from the capital city Juba. Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok, joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
AfDB’s Ebrima Faal on how the bank is responding to COVID-19 in Nigeria
As Nigeria continues the grapple with the COVID-19 shock, Africa’s largest economy has received a new boost of $288.5 million from the African Development bank to help reduce the impact of the pandemic on people and businesses. This comes as the bank recently concluded its country strategy paper for Nigeria for the next four years. Ebrima Faal, Senior Director of the Nigeria Country Department, of the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share more details on the bank’s plan and strategy for Nigeria....
Uber cash launched in SA
From disrupting the transport market, Uber is now looking to disrupt financial services with the launch of Uber Cash in South Africa. Alon Lits, Director of Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa.
How to secure SME funding from non-traditional lenders
Amid the global economic crisis that is currently underway, many businesses face the threat of securing funding to sustain their businesses. The most vulnerable businesses in South Africa are the small and medium enterprises and joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean for bank lenders and non-traditional lenders is Gary Palmer, CEO of Paragon Lending Solutions.
How Rwanda’s construction sector will bounce back post-COVID-19
Rwanda’s economy grew by 9.5 per cent in 2019 and construction was one of the main contributors. In a conversation with Christian Benimana, Senior Principal and Managing Director, MASS, the sector will need collective efforts to be able to bounce back post COVID-19.
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Facebook holds on as TikTok invades Social Media in SA
South Africa’s largest annual study of social media trends has revealed that Facebook remains the social platform of choice for marketing – but TikTok is rising fast among both brands and consumers.
Sanlam Investments CEO on SA’s recovery from COVID-19
It’s the big question as the South African economy struggles through COVID-19. How many jobs will be left when the economy finally reopens? Predictions say thousands of companies will go into liquidation and as many as half of the country's jobs will be lost. What can be done? Well Sanlam has just launched a new find to try to keep some of the country's jobs. Sanlam Investments CEO, Nersan Naidoo joins CNBC Africa for more....
Databank’s economic outlook for Ghana
Ghana’s headline inflation rose to 11.3 per cent in May, straying further away from the country’s inflation target band of 8.0 per cent plus or minus two. This comes as the World Bank says that Ghana’s economic growth is expected to slow down to 1.5 per cent this year as agriculture commodity exporters like Ghana have suffered from collapse in export demand as well as disruptions to supply chains. Courage Kingsley Martey, Senior Economist at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
