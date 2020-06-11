Reviewing Uganda’s 2020/21 budget

Uganda’s minister for finance and economic planning has this evening released the country’s 2020/21 fiscal year budget that despite earlier projections has seen an increase in spending. Economy and Policy Analyst, Ramathan Ggobi joins CNBC Africa for more….
MTN Nigeria completes N100bn debut commercial paper issuance
MTN Nigeria has completed its debut 100 billion Naira Series one and two commercial paper issuance which was 400 per cent subscribed by investors. Modupe Kadri, Chief Financial Officer of MTN Nigeria joins me to share more details on the issuance.
Coronavirus – South Africa: Increase in COVID-19 cases for KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Free State (11th June 2020)
COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, KwaZulu-Natal has had an increase of 92 cases, the North West 53 new cases and Free State 10 new cases. If you are an employer, make sure you screen your employees every day.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Financial Derivatives on the outlook for Nigerian insurers
As Nigerian insurers race towards the extended 2021 insurance recapitalisation deadline, Ebunoluwa Babarinde, Manager, Treasury and Financial Institutions at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some earnings from the industry.
Tanzania: Unpacking finmin Mpango’s 2020/21 budget
The government of Tanzania plans to spend about $15.14 billion in the 2020/2021 financial year that starts on July 1 according to the Minister for Finance and Planning Philip Mpango. Business Analyst Sammy Awami joins CNBC Africa for more....
Sanlam Investments CEO on SA’s recovery from COVID-19
It’s the big question as the South African economy struggles through COVID-19. How many jobs will be left when the economy finally reopens? Predictions say thousands of companies will go into liquidation and as many as half of the country's jobs will be lost. What can be done? Well Sanlam has just launched a new find to try to keep some of the country's jobs. Sanlam Investments CEO, Nersan Naidoo joins CNBC Africa for more....
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Op Ed: East African finance ministers to present budgets for new fiscal year
Finance ministers of East Africa are expected to table their respective budgets in coming days for the new financial year that begins on July 1.
Kenya announces $30bn national budget
Kenya's Budget 2020/21 estimates reveal that the cost of debt financing will exceed development expenditure even as Kenya’s high public debt takes center-stage in her new fiscal year. Economic Analyst Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Facebook holds on as TikTok invades Social Media in SA
South Africa’s largest annual study of social media trends has revealed that Facebook remains the social platform of choice for marketing – but TikTok is rising fast among both brands and consumers.
Reviewing Uganda’s 2020/21 budget
Uganda's minister for finance and economic planning has this evening released the country's 2020/21 fiscal year budget that despite earlier projections has seen an increase in spending. Economy and Policy Analyst, Ramathan Ggobi joins CNBC Africa for more....
