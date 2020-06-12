In the days of Covid-19 one of the big concerns aside from survival is the future and how Africa is going to rebuild itself. Even before the lock-down there was a huge infrastructure gap. How is it going to be filled? Joining CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop to talk about the role of DFIs in filling this gap is Thabo Thamane, Chairman of the Association for African Development Finance Institutions….
Building Africa’s Prosperity EP3: How can DFIs contribute to filling Africa’s infrastructure gap?
