Building Africa’s Prosperity EP3: How can DFIs contribute to filling Africa’s infrastructure gap?

The agriculture sector, like so many other, has not gone untouched by Covid-19. Even though the value chain is categorised as an essential service during the lock-down period, what impact did it had on this sector and what does the future of agriculture look like for Africa? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber South Africa, Christo van der Rheede, Deputy Executive Director for AGRI SA, Ada Osakwe, CEO of Nuli Juice and Kola Masha, MD, Babban Gona....