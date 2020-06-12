How COVID-19 is impacting agricultural ecosystems in Africa

The agriculture sector, like so many other, has not gone untouched by Covid-19. Even though the value chain is categorised as an essential service during the lock-down period, what impact did it had on this sector and what does the future of agriculture look like for Africa? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber South Africa, Christo van der Rheede, Deputy Executive Director for AGRI SA, Ada Osakwe, CEO of Nuli Juice and Kola Masha, MD, Babban Gona….
Statement of the International Criminal Court on recent measures announced by the US
The International Criminal Court ("ICC" or "the Court") (www.ICC-CPI.int) expresses profound regret at the announcement of further threats and coercive actions, including financial measures, against the Court and its officials, made earlier today by the Government of the United States. The ICC stands firmly by its staff and officials and remains unwavering in its commitment to discharging, independently and impartially, the mandate bestowed upon it by the Rome Statute and the States that are
Coronavirus – Guinea-Bissau: International consultants recruited by WHO have arrived in Guinea-Bissau to support the Ministry of Health's COVID19 pandemic response
International consultants recruited by WHO have arrived in Guinea-Bissau to support the Ministry of Health's COVID19 pandemic response. This team of experts included doctors & nurses specialized in emergency response, epidemiology & other crucial areas.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Facebook launches Messenger Kids across Sub-Saharan Africa
On the 10th of June, Facebook rolled out Messenger Kids across Sub-Saharan Africa. The video chat and messaging app will help children connect with friends and family in a parent-controlled space. Kojo Boakye, Facebook Head of Policy in Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Rwanda’s taxi-motos industry is navigating COVID-19 headwinds
As one of the main modes of public transportation in Rwanda, the return of taxi motorcycles last week has made waves across industries. With the return of motos, also came special recommendations by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority in order to minimise further spread of Covid-19; one of them being for regular moto passengers to purchase their own personal helmets. Sameer Damji, Managing Director, Sameer Hussein Co. Ltd spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Is nationalisation the answer for troubled airline Kenya Airways?
Kenya's parliament voted to nationalise the country's main airline Kenya Airways to save it from mounting debts. The loss-making airline, which is 48.9 per cent government-owned and 7.8 per cent held by Air France-KLM, has been struggling to return to profitability and growth but is this the best long term solution for the struggling carrier? Tony Payne, Partner at DLA Piper joins CNBC Africa for more.
Opinion: Youth Day – Why South African youth are still fighting
You could argue the grandchildren of the young bloods of Soweto have more opportunities without the pass laws and police that haunted their forebears; yet how much opportunity will any have in an economy that is unable to absorb them?
What Today’s Sell-off Has To Do With Robinhood Traders: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, we break down today's ugly stock market action, and CNBC's Kate Rooney digs into the numbers behind the wave of retail investors during the coronavirus pa
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
How COVID-19 is impacting agricultural ecosystems in Africa
How these SA industries gained and strengthened during the COVID-19 lock-down
Eight million South Africans returned to work under level 3 lock-down on the 1st of June, which is contributing to an increase economic activity. But, they have been some industries that gained and strengthened during the lock-down and joining CNBC Africa to unpack which industries weathered the Covid-19 storm is Andries Kotzee, Chief Investment Officer at Celerity Investments.
Grit Real Estate CEO on company delisting from the JSE
Property group, Grit Real Estate has reported its plans to delist from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at the end of July, but will keep its listings on the London and Mauritian stock exchange. Joining CNBC Africa for more on its South African listing is Bronwyn Corbett, Co-founder and CEO of Grit Real Estate Group.
