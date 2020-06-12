How Rwanda’s taxi-motos industry is navigating COVID-19 headwinds

As one of the main modes of public transportation in Rwanda, the return of taxi motorcycles last week has made waves across industries. With the return of motos, also came special recommendations by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority in order to minimise further spread of Covid-19; one of them being for regular moto passengers to purchase their own personal helmets. Sameer Damji, Managing Director, Sameer Hussein Co. Ltd spoke to CNBC Africa for more.