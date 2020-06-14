Rwanda’s leading cement manufacturer Cimerwa PPC has set ambitious targets for the next financial year and with that came a new CEO to lead the ship. But with the coming of the COVID-19 pandemic, is this a setback in the company’s ambitious plans? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera sat down with the new CEO Albert Sigei for more….
Captains of Industry: Cimerwa CEO outlines future plans for the company amid COVID-19 shocks
