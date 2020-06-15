Nigeria’s vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo says Africa’s largest economy’s GDP may fall to between minus 4.40 per cent and minus 8.91 per cent this year depending on the length of the COVID-19 induced lock-down period and the strength of Nigeria’s economic response. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Assessing Nigeria's post-COVID-19 sustainability plan
