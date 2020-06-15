Breaking down key outcomes from Uganda’s 2020/21 budget

In a bid to get the Ugandan economy moving again after nearly three months of lock-down to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government on June 11 presented a budget offering a host of tax waivers and funding for the business community. But who were the biggest losers and gainers in the $12 billion budget? Journalist Arnold Segawa joins CNBC Africa for more….
