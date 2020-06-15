COVID-19: Tracking market movements across the African continent

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Uganda’s foreign and local currency long- and short-term sovereign ratings with stable outlook. And the week ahead if filled with inflation data from Nigeria, Botswana and GDP numbers from Ghana. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.

Related Content

Videos

IMF on how digitalization impacts economic growth in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the International Monetary Fund released their latest Regional Economic Outlook Report for Sub Saharan Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to two of the economists who co-authored the chapter on digitalization on how connectivity impacts economic growth.
Read more
Coronavirus

How Virgin Active plans to keep its members safe as it prepares to reopen

CNBC Africa -
Tsholo Kubheka, Commercial Director, Virgin Active SA spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters about what measures the company is taking to keep its customers safe post COVID-19 lock-down.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Bonang Matheba is reinventing herself, business in a COVID-19 world

CNBC Africa -
It’s almost two weeks since media personality Bonang Matheba brought the latest innovation from the House of BNG, the Prestige Reserve MCC, to market following delays due to Covid19 lock-down regulations. House of BNG, backed by retailer Woolworths, has also established itself online in a bid to toast to the growing demand for South Africa’s wine exports. Its Founder, Bonang Matheba joins CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Outgoing Safaricom CFO Sateesh Kamath on his new role at Vodafone Business

CNBC Africa -
Safaricom’s outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Sateesh Kamath joined CNBC Africa to discuss the company’s growth into the most profitable company in the region and his new role at Vodafone Business.
Read more

Videos

Read more
Videos

COVID-19: State Minister Tekalign on finding the balance between investment for today & tomorrow

CNBC Africa -
With countries having to cut down on spending as economies shrink, the choices made during this pandemic will be largely responsible for the recovery of their economies, so how do we choose between investment for today and tomorrow? CNBC Africa spoke to the State Minister of Finance of Ethiopia, Dr. Eyob Tekalign for more.
Read more
Videos

Breaking down key outcomes from Uganda’s 2020/21 budget

CNBC Africa -
In a bid to get the Ugandan economy moving again after nearly three months of lock-down to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government on June 11 presented a budget offering a host of tax waivers and funding for the business community. But who were the biggest losers and gainers in the $12 billion budget? Journalist Arnold Segawa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
East Africa

How history will judge Burundi’s Pierre Nkurunziza

Contributor -
When Burundians look back, some will remember their president as a man who laid the foundation for a belated political transition. Others will see his departure as good riddance. History will judge Nkurunziza as someone who brought unnecessary pain to a nation that had long suffered from political misrule, but who in death bequeathed it a golden opportunity for renewal.
Read more

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Economy

Benedict Oramah reappointed as President of African Export-Import Bank

Contributor -
"We want an Africa where the foundations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) are laid expeditiously so that the 84,000 kilometres of borders that have divided us for ages can begin to come down,” said prof. Oramah
Read more
Videos

How Nigeria plans to tackle unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says prompt pre-emptive measures need to be taken otherwise Nigeria's unemployment rate could rise to about 33.6 per cent, by the end of the year. Osinbajo made this statement while presenting a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Financial

Why Warren Buffett believes most people shouldn’t pick individual stocks, this what they should do instead…

CNBC -
Investing legend Warren Buffett wants you to keep it simple and trust index funds when it comes to investing your money.
Read more
Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has impacted SA’s franchise sector

CNBC Africa -
Many parts of South Africa’s economy partially reopened in June under level 3 lock-down, but the franchise sector remains under pressure as beauty businesses and employee sustainability remains fragile. The association is also in the works of creating an industry code which was opened for discussion by the Department of Trade & Competition Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Vera Valasis, Executive Director, Franchise Association of South Africa and Eugene Honey, Franchise Association of South Africa’s legal advisor from Adams & Adams.
Read more
