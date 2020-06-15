IMF on how digitalization impacts economic growth in SSA

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Yesterday the International Monetary Fund released their latest Regional Economic Outlook Report for Sub Saharan Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to two of the economists who co-authored the chapter on digitalization on how connectivity impacts economic growth.

Related Content

CEO Interviews

Outgoing Safaricom CFO Sateesh Kamath on his new role at Vodafone Business

CNBC Africa -
Safaricom’s outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Sateesh Kamath joined CNBC Africa to discuss the company’s growth into the most profitable company in the region and his new role at Vodafone Business.
Read more
Coronavirus

The cost of illicit trade on Kenya’s economy

CNBC Africa -
A study conducted by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority in Kenya between October 2019 and February 2020 shows that illicit trade cost Kenya more than $900 million in revenues. John Akoten, Deputy Director of Research, Anti-Counterfeit Authority joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

How these SA industries gained and strengthened during the COVID-19 lock-down

CNBC Africa -
Eight million South Africans returned to work under level 3 lock-down on the 1st of June, which is contributing to an increase economic activity. But, they have been some industries that gained and strengthened during the lock-down and joining CNBC Africa to unpack which industries weathered the Covid-19 storm is Andries Kotzee, Chief Investment Officer at Celerity Investments.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Grit Real Estate CEO on company delisting from the JSE

CNBC Africa -
Property group, Grit Real Estate has reported its plans to delist from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at the end of July, but will keep its listings on the London and Mauritian stock exchange. Joining CNBC Africa for more on its South African listing is Bronwyn Corbett, Co-founder and CEO of Grit Real Estate Group.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

International News

Can Kohl’s Survive?

CNBC -
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Kohl's closed all of its stores nationwide on March 19, and wasn't able to reopen until early May. Like many other retailers, Kohl's has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, seeing its stock plummet more than 65%
Read more
Captains of Industry

Captains of Industry: Cimerwa CEO outlines future plans for the company amid COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s leading cement manufacturer Cimerwa PPC has set ambitious targets for the next financial year and with that came a new CEO to lead the ship. But with the coming of the COVID-19 pandemic, is this a setback in the company’s ambitious plans? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera sat down with the new CEO Albert Sigei for more....
Read more
CEO Interviews

Here’s how Volkswagen SA is lending a helping hand in Africa’s fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 hit everyone in business hard, and there has been a lot of talk in Africa about cooperation and public-private partnerships when it comes to fighting this pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop speaks to a man who is at the centre of all of this - Thomas Shaefer, Chairman and Managing Director of Volkswagen South Africa....
Read more
Coronavirus

Assessing the COVID-19 recovery plan for Rwanda’s construction sector

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda reviewed the procedures to obtain construction permits, reducing the number of days from over 110 to less than 60 while the cost will reduce from 12 per cent to just 2.2 per cent of the building value. Construction contributes big to Rwanda’s economy, having grown by 33 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore how the pandemic has impacted the sector and incentives for investment....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

East Africa

How history will judge Burundi’s Pierre Nkurunziza

Contributor -
When Burundians look back, some will remember their president as a man who laid the foundation for a belated political transition. Others will see his departure as good riddance. History will judge Nkurunziza as someone who brought unnecessary pain to a nation that had long suffered from political misrule, but who in death bequeathed it a golden opportunity for renewal.
Read more
Coronavirus

Why South Africa’s use of COVID-19 modelling has been deeply flawed

Contributor -
Unlike some countries, South Africa does not have detailed data on the dynamics of social interactions and the models presented so far do not use household survey data as a proxy.
Read more
Coronavirus

Why investing in fever screening doesn’t curb the spread of COVID-19

Contributor -
As lockdowns are lifted, procedures are being put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Along with physical distancing, hand sanitisation and wearing of masks, fever screening is increasingly being set up as a requirement before entry is allowed into hospitals, shops, workplaces and schools. But there are physiological and clinical reasons why fever screening simply won’t work.
Read more
Videos

IMF on how digitalization impacts economic growth in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the International Monetary Fund released their latest Regional Economic Outlook Report for Sub Saharan Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to two of the economists who co-authored the chapter on digitalization on how connectivity impacts economic growth.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved