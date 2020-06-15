NNPC publishes audited financial statement

Nigeria’s state-owned Oil Company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has published its audited financial statement online for the first time. Hakeem Adedeji, CEO of Hydrocarbon Advisors joins CNBC Africa for more….
APO
Facebook launches “My Digital World” to meet Digital Literacy Needs across Sub-Saharan Africa
Download logoToday, Facebook (www.facebook.com) announced the launch of “My Digital World” a programme designed to equip the youth and general public across Sub-Saharan Africa with digital skills needed to navigate the digital world. My Digital World is a consolidation of all Facebook digital literacy programs including Safe Online with Facebook, Ilizwe Lam, and eZibo and will be offered virtually this year to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Facebook has over the years trained tho
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa, 14th June 2020
Tests conducted: 1121958 Positive cases identified: 70038 Total recoveries: 38531 Total deaths: 1480 New cases: 4302Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Financial
Why Warren Buffett believes most people shouldn’t pick individual stocks, this what they should do instead…
CNBC -
Investing legend Warren Buffett wants you to keep it simple and trust index funds when it comes to investing your money.
Videos
How the COVID-19 lock-down has impacted SA’s franchise sector
Many parts of South Africa’s economy partially reopened in June under level 3 lock-down, but the franchise sector remains under pressure as beauty businesses and employee sustainability remains fragile. The association is also in the works of creating an industry code which was opened for discussion by the Department of Trade & Competition Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Vera Valasis, Executive Director, Franchise Association of South Africa and Eugene Honey, Franchise Association of South Africa’s legal advisor from Adams & Adams.
Videos
Videos
COVID-19: Tracking market movements across the African continent
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Uganda’s foreign and local currency long- and short-term sovereign ratings with stable outlook. And the week ahead if filled with inflation data from Nigeria, Botswana and GDP numbers from Ghana. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: State Minister Tekalign on finding the balance between investment for today & tomorrow
With countries having to cut down on spending as economies shrink, the choices made during this pandemic will be largely responsible for the recovery of their economies, so how do we choose between investment for today and tomorrow? CNBC Africa spoke to the State Minister of Finance of Ethiopia, Dr. Eyob Tekalign for more.
Videos
Breaking down key outcomes from Uganda’s 2020/21 budget
In a bid to get the Ugandan economy moving again after nearly three months of lock-down to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government on June 11 presented a budget offering a host of tax waivers and funding for the business community. But who were the biggest losers and gainers in the $12 billion budget? Journalist Arnold Segawa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Partner Content
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Economy
Benedict Oramah reappointed as President of African Export-Import Bank
"We want an Africa where the foundations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) are laid expeditiously so that the 84,000 kilometres of borders that have divided us for ages can begin to come down,” said prof. Oramah
Videos
Videos
How Nigeria plans to tackle unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says prompt pre-emptive measures need to be taken otherwise Nigeria's unemployment rate could rise to about 33.6 per cent, by the end of the year. Osinbajo made this statement while presenting a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
