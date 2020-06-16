In commemoration of South Africa’s Youth Day, Soweto uprising survivor Mary Fisher tells her harrowing story of how she marched with her teenage school mates into bullets and violence on June 19 1976….
APO
Million mark in the sights as fundraiser moves up a gear
SA Rugby's hunger alleviation campaign (https://bit.ly/3hwuMNZ) was launched just under a month ago and to date approximately R825,000 has been raised for charity organisations Food Forward SA and Gift of the Givers.
As SA commemorates the Soweto uprising of 1976, a survivor shares his story
A survivor of the Soweto uprising tells the story of how he survived the bullets of June 16 1976. Dr Richard Lebethe survived and studied medicine. This is his remarkable story....
Coronavirus – Botswana: UN celebrates innovative public service delivery as pandemic heightens importance of work of the public sector
The UN announced today that seven innovative projects will receive this year's UN Public Service Award, the highest global accolade for excellence in public service to institutions that contribute to a more effective and responsive public administration and that advance progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Soweto uprising survivor shares her story
Harriet Thomson: COVID-19 presents an opportunity for stronger Nigeria-UK ties
The coronavirus pandemic has been dealing a severe blow to global economies, from oil price shocks, to supply chain disruptions leaving global investment flows at subpar levels. Sustaining key partnerships at a time like this will definitely go a long way to cushion the impact of the pandemic. At a virtual ministerial meeting of the UK-Nigeria Economic Development Forum, the United Kingdom and Nigeria pledged to keep the flow of bilateral trade and maintain existing investments through the crisis. Harriet Thomson, British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more....
