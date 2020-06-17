COVID-19: How will the retail sector survive the new normal?

One of the biggest sectors in most industrialised economies is the retail industry, and it is also one of the hardest hit industries during Covid-19 due to lock-down restrictions and a decrease in consumer buying power. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the future of the retail industry in both South Africa and the U.K is Howard Saunders, Retail Futurist and Consultant at 22and5.
Videos
