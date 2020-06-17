COVID-19: RSE CEO on reopening the 15 year Rwanda govt. bond

The government of Rwanda is reopening a 15 year government bond as it seeks to recover from the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rwanda Stock Exchange CEO, Celestin Rwabukumba joins CNBC Africa for more.
