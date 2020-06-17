South African food takeaway services opened to full capacity in level 3 lock-down, with the exception of no customers inside the premises. Greg Solomon, CEO of McDonald’s South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more on the reopening of the business and its outlook of the fast food industry amid COVID-19.
McDonald’s SA CEO on how business is going under COVID-19 lock-down
