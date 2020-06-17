Nigeria market watch: Investors eye bond auction & PMA for opportunities

It has been a busy day at the Fixed Income and FX markets in Nigeria today, as investors look to the monthly bond auction and Treasury Bills Primary Market Auction for opportunities. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more….
UN Global Compact’s CEO Sanda Ojiambo on how business can help economies recover from COVID-19 crisis
Today is a very important day for both Africa and the United Nations. It saw the first day at work for the first African head of the United Nations Global Compact. Her name is Sanda Ojiambo of Kenya and from today she will run the UN agency that was conceived 20 years ago in the third year of the reign of the late former secretary general Kofi Annan. The United Nations Global Compact focuses on private business around the world and this celebrates its 20th birthday.
Legal Alert: Understanding the DOs and DONTs of Equatorial Guinea’s Deconfinement Measures
Decree N°45/2020 dated June 15th, 2020 has eased the sanitary emergency and the confinement measures adopted to fight against Covid-19 in Equatorial Guinea. Here is what you need to know. The Government of Equatorial Guinea decided on June 15th, 2020 to ease the sanitary emergency and reduce the containment measures which had been in force since since March 2020. Such measures notably include: Total freedom of movement of people only in the major capitals of the country, namely
COVID-19: RSE CEO on reopening the 15 year Rwanda govt. bond
The government of Rwanda is reopening a 15 year government bond as it seeks to recover from the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rwanda Stock Exchange CEO, Celestin Rwabukumba joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 16th June 2020
Active cases: 9 New cases: 4 New tests: 33 Total confirmed: 34 Recovered: 24 Death: 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
SSA sees decline in remittances as COVID-19 bites
The World Bank estimates that the economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lock-downs across the world could lead to a 19.7 per cent drop in remittances. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Shared Value Leadership Summit: Leaders renew call for shared value amid COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt lives while demonstrating the need for the private sector to embrace shared value as called for by participants in the fourth Africa Shared Value Leadership Virtual Summit. CNBC Africa brings you highlights of the summit....
Aspen CEO on the availability of breakthrough coronavirus drug in South Africa
A long standing drug called Dexamthasone - a cheap anti -inflammatory steroid - can save lives. Oxford University researchers say the drug could have saved 5,000 lives in Britain alone. It turns out that South Africa has had the drug all along. A version of it called Decasone is made by Aspen. It is a schedule four prescription drug that is injected to ease inflammation for ailments like arthritis. Aspen CEO, Stephen Saad spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
NCDC on Dexamethasone use & the need to ramp up COVID-19 testing
The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria hit 17,148, as 490 new cases were announced late on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says it welcomes preliminary results from clinical trials in the United Kingdom which show that a corticosteroid; Dexamethasone can be lifesaving for critically ill Covid-19 patients. Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu joins CNBC Africa more....
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
How Rwanda’s mining sector plans to dig itself out of the COVID-19 crisis
On the 9th of June, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board unveiled a set of strategies aimed at supporting mining companies to resume full operations and help the sector recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board joins CNBC Africa for more.
