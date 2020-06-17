Nigeria’s headline inflation rises by 6 bps to 12.40% in May

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is set to offer 150 billion naira in its monthly bond auction today, while 14.6 billion Naira will be on offer at the treasury bills Primary Market Auction. Nigeria’s headline inflation continued its upward trend rising by 6 basis points to 12.40 per cent in the month of May. Ajoke Adepoju, Forex Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more….
APO
Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (259,036) deaths (6,999), and recoveries (118,472)
Download logoAfrican Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (259,036) deaths (6,999), and recoveries (118,472) by region: Central (25,455 cases; 558 deaths; 9,621 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,410; 14; 392), Chad (853; 74; 720), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (4,974; 112; 628), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,114; 29; 1,432), Sao Tome & Principe (671; 12; 182). Eastern (28,088; 853; 10,734): Comoros (19
Videos
NCDC on Dexamethasone use & the need to ramp up COVID-19 testing
The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria hit 17,148, as 490 new cases were announced late on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says it welcomes preliminary results from clinical trials in the United Kingdom which show that a corticosteroid; Dexamethasone can be lifesaving for critically ill Covid-19 patients. Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu joins CNBC Africa more....
APO
WHO welcomes preliminary results about dexamethasone use in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients
Download logoThe World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes the initial clinical trial results from the United Kingdom (UK) that show dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19. For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth, according to preliminary findings shared with WHO. The benefit was only seen in patients ser
Videos
Nigeria's headline inflation rises by 6 bps to 12.40% in May
Nigeria's Debt Management Office is set to offer 150 billion naira in its monthly bond auction today, while 14.6 billion Naira will be on offer at the treasury bills Primary Market Auction. Nigeria's headline inflation continued its upward trend rising by 6 basis points to 12.40 per cent in the month of May. Ajoke Adepoju, Forex Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: How will the retail sector survive the new normal?
One of the biggest sectors in most industrialised economies is the retail industry, and it is also one of the hardest hit industries during Covid-19 due to lock-down restrictions and a decrease in consumer buying power. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the future of the retail industry in both South Africa and the U.K is Howard Saunders, Retail Futurist and Consultant at 22and5.
McDonald’s SA CEO on how business is going under COVID-19 lock-down
South African food takeaway services opened to full capacity in level 3 lock-down, with the exception of no customers inside the premises. Greg Solomon, CEO of McDonald's South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more on the reopening of the business and its outlook of the fast food industry amid COVID-19.
COVID-19: Is Kenya’s big 4 agenda achievable?
Kenya has set aside $1. 28 billion in this year’s budget for the big four agenda projects, a 70 per cent drop compared to last year’s budget. With only two years left, how is the ambitious plan likely to be achieved and how will COVID-19 affect its implementation? Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics joins CNBC Africa for more.
UK’s CDC Group signs MoU with Rwanda Finance limited, to develop new financial center
UK government-owned finance development institution CDC Group has signed a MoU with Rwanda Finance limited in a historical first that will see them a partner develop the Kigali International Financial Center. Rwanda Finance limited CEO, Nick Barigye joins CNBC Africa for more.
Aspen CEO on the availability of breakthrough coronavirus drug in South Africa
A long standing drug called Dexamthasone - a cheap anti -inflammatory steroid - can save lives. Oxford University researchers say the drug could have saved 5,000 lives in Britain alone. It turns out that South Africa has had the drug all along. A version of it called Decasone is made by Aspen. It is a schedule four prescription drug that is injected to ease inflammation for ailments like arthritis. Aspen CEO, Stephen Saad spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Alphacrux CEO: How COVID-19 is impacting real estate agency business in Lagos
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect every aspect of life, real estate company Alphacrux carried out a survey to determine the impact of the pandemic on the residential real estate market in Lagos. Alphacrux CEO, Tobi Adama joins CNBC Africa more.
